Kursk Operation Significantly Changes Entire Situation At Front - AFU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation significantly changes the entire operational situation at the front.

This was reported on television by the spokesman for the Siversk operational and tactical group of Vadym Mysnyk, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The Kursk operation significantly changes the entire operational situation. The enemy is forced to concentrate its forces there, and it is there that the most active shelling is taking place,” he said.

Mr. Mysnyk noted that the military recorded how the Russian Federation's shelling activity in the border area changes in waves - for several days, either increasing 2-3 times or decreasing.

“After the New Year, we recorded an increase in shelling of the border. The enemy used both guided aerial bombs and guided aerial missiles from helicopters, as well as a lot of UAV drops and cannon artillery. Some settlements along the border were heavily shelled by such terrorist attacks. Over the last day we have three wounded civilians in Chernihiv region, today we have information that two civilians were wounded in Sumy region,” said the spokesman.

He informed that the enemy is constantly using subversive reconnaissance groups in the border area. According to him, Ukrainian military have technical means and anti-subversive reserves to detect them in a timely manner.

“Winter conditions are difficult now, and they are generally very difficult for combat operations. But our units are already prepared, so we do not allow [saboteurs] to enter the territory of Ukraine and try to destroy enemy equipment on the approaches to the border. If infantry groups are operating, each person is also identified and we inflict maximum losses on the enemy in their territory in the border area,” assured Mysnyk.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to the General Staff, in the five months since the start of the Kursk operation, Russia has lost more than 38,000 military personnel, about 15,000 of them killed.