Over 12,300 Civilian Deaths, Widespread Infrastructure Destruction - UN Report

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Jan 8 (KUNA) -- The Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al-Nashif said on Wednesday that the toll of the Russian-Ukrainian war since February 2022 has reached at least 12,300 civilian deaths including more than 650 children and over 27,800 in addition of the destruction of more than 700 medical facilities and 1,500 schools.

This was highlighted during her presentation of the report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) covering the period from September 1 to 30th of November 2024 to the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Al-Nashif explained that the use of aerial glide bombs long-range missiles, and drones by Russian forces has resulted in the deaths of about 574 civilians in recent months a 30 percent increase compared to the previous year.

She reported that the war has caused severe damage to critical infrastructure including four major attacks on energy facilities since mid-November disrupting water heating and transportation services and leaving many civilians in dire conditions.

The Deputy High Commissioner pointed to reports by Russian authorities of civilian casualties in the Kursk region and other areas due to Ukrainian military operations reflecting escalating violence across the lines of confrontation.

She said that Russian forces launching some 2000 long-range drones in November alone killing dozens of civilians reporting also the use of modified aerial bombs in densely populated cities such as Kharkiv Sumy and Zaporizhzhia causing further human casualties.

Al-Nashif expressed concern about the increasing reports of torture and ill-treatment of prisoners of war by both sides including beatings electric shocks and sexual violence.

During the reporting period, OHCHR documented 62 executions in 19 incidents and verified only 5 cases.

Since the start of the war it confirmed the execution of 68 Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian forces and the death of four severely wounded soldiers, one Ukrainian and three Russian, by drones in violation of international law.

Al-Nashif warned against the increasing use of anti-personnel mines, which pose long-term risks to civilians and stressed the need for accountability.

She said, "Ukrainians like people everywhere have a right to peace" Highlighting the far-reaching implications of these violations of international law and human rights and urging an end to the war. (end)

