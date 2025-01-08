Aeroband X Rokid: Redefining Music Experiences With Augmented Reality At CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AeroBand, a leader in interactive technology, and Rokid, a pioneer of augmented reality, are set to showcase a groundbreaking collaboration at CES 2025. By combining AeroBand's smart guitar and PocketDrum with Rokid's state-of-the-art AR glasses, namely Rokid AR Spatial. The two brands are transforming how users learn, practice, and perform music to the next level.

Rokid has been a trailblazer in AR innovation since 2014, specializing in human interaction with augmented reality and a self-developed YodaOS-Master operation system. Known for their high-performance AR glasses, Rokid provides immersive, user-friendly solutions across industries, from entertainment to education. With this collaboration, Rokid AR Spatial brings a new scenario to AeroBand's musical products by projecting real-time chord diagrams, drum patterns, and visual effects, creating an engaging and efficient learning experience for users.

At CES 2025, attendees have the chance to witness and experience this groundbreaking innovation. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced musician, this immersive integration transforms how you learn, practice, and perform music.

Discover the Groundbreaking AeroBand Guitar

The AeroBand Guitar is designed to redefine smart guitars with its innovative features, offering an exceptional experience for beginners and seasoned players alike:



Silicone Strings : Soft and easy-to-press strings with zero string height make chord learning effortless, especially for beginners.

All-in-One Design : Integrates a drum loops, microphone, speaker, amplifier, and sound card for versatile music creation and performance.

Nine Tone : From acoustic to electric guitar, users can explore nine distinct tones to suit any musical mood or genre. Portable and Lightweight : The detachable design makes the guitar easy to carry and play anywhere.

When paired with Rokid AR Spatial, the AeroBand Guitar becomes even more powerful. Users can view real-time chord positions, receive instant feedback on finger placement, and enjoy enhanced visual effects that make playing more fun and interactive.

PocketDrum: A Compact and Dynamic Drumming Experience

AeroBand's PocketDrum offers a unique virtual drumming experience. With Rokid AR technology, users can visualize drum patterns in real-time, making practice more intuitive and engaging through dynamic visual guidance.

A Leap Forward for Music and Technology

This partnership represents a bold step for the music education and entertainment industries. By combining AeroBand's innovative instruments with Rokid's advanced AR technology, this experience offers:



Faster Learning : Real-time chord and drum pattern visualizations make practice easier and more effective.

Immersive Performance : Dynamic AR effects elevate the music-playing experience to a new level. Seamless Interaction : Real-time feedback and augmented visuals create a captivating and enjoyable user experience.

Visit Booth 14445 in Central Hall, LVCC at CES 2025 to experience this groundbreaking demo firsthand. Try AeroBand's instruments together with Rokid AR Spatial, and discover an entirely new dimension of interactive and visually stunning music.

AeroBand and Rokid share a vision to combine creativity and technology, delivering innovative experiences that set a new benchmark for immersive music. They aim to inspire and engage global audiences by bridging the gap between music and augmented reality.

Don't miss the opportunity to experience the future of music and AR at CES 2025!

For media enquiries, please contact: [email protected] .

