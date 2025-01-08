EXO Edge Reaches 10,000 Properties Milestone Supporting Property Managers' Growing Portfolios

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This milestone highlights our continued commitment to helping property management teams scale their operations and succeed in an ever-evolving industry.

- Conor Looney, Group CEOHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EXO Edge, the specialized staffing partner to the U.S. industry, is revolutionizing real estate staffing with comprehensive support services for its property management clients. A journey that started with offshore support for just 30 Properties in 2018 has reached a significant milestone.This month EXO Edge delivers specialized services for clients who collectively manage 10,000 properties across multifamily, single-family, student, senior, affordable, manufactured, and industrial sectors.Despite the impressive scale of operations EXO Edge's team diligently focuses on every unit and every property. With over 900 full-time associates, EXO Edge partners with property managers and institutional owners to deliver scalable solutions across Accounting, Finance, Recruitment, IT, and Legal services..Comprehensive Service Offering: The company provides over 40 services, ensuring robust support across critical business functions.Skilled Resources: Their team of domain experts has the experience required by large property managers; across tools like Yardi, RealPage, and Entrata.Resource Savings: EXO Edge clients save up to 60% per resource compared to the cost of US-based employees.Scale and Flexibility: Clients can start with as few as 3 full-time associates, making it easy to scale services as their portfolio expands.Over 2.3 Million Units Managed: EXO Edge supports leading operators, that collectively manage more than 2.3 million units across the 10,000 properties.Great Place to Work® CertifiedTM"We are dedicated to helping property management companies achieve unprecedented efficiency and cost savings," says Conor Looney, Group CEO of EXO Edge.“We expect to see clients expanding their portfolios over the coming years. Our expertise in providing comprehensive outsourced services will enable our clients to focus on their core business, while we support and supplement their US teams."EXO Edge offers more than 40 services, and its key services include,-Property Accounting-Escrow Fund Management-Tax and Compliance-Accounts Payable-Bank Reconciliations-Lease Audit-Replacement Reserve Draws-IT Service Desk-Data Engineering-Recruitment Support-Employee Onboarding-Contract ManagementConor Looney also stated“Our growth story is a testament to our culture. Our core values of Team. Results. Accountability. Quality has enabled us to build a team from 20 associates in 2018 to over 900 in 2024, all located at our SOC 2 and ISO:27001-certified Operations Center in India."About EXO EdgeEXO Edge is a leading provider of outsourced business services, offering solutions across Accounting, Finance, Recruitment, IT, and Legal services for the U.S. real estate industry. With over 900 full-time associates, EXO Edge partners with property management companies to deliver scalable, cost-effective solutions that lower operating expenses and support client's portfolio growth. For more information about EXO Edge visit#EXOEdge #EXOEdge10K #PropertyManagementExcellence #Leadership

