Johnson & Johnson Plans To Cut Jobs In Switzerland

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson plans to reduce its workforce in Switzerland. The business must adapt to a "complex and rapidly changing external environment", a spokesperson told the news agency AWP on Tuesday.

This content was published on January 8, 2025 - 09:43 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The company has recently made changes to the organisation in order to improve business processes, the J&J spokesperson said. The employees affected by the changes are to be given as much support as possible in their search for a new job, she added. She did not give any figures on the number of job cuts expected.

The multinational has been present in Switzerland for over 60 years; it currently has nine locations. These include global production capacities, said the spokesperson. According to the company, it employs over 5,600 people in Switzerland.

Several days ago, the online website Inside Paradeplatz reported, citing an anonymous source, that Johnson & Johnson was cutting 100 jobs in Switzerland and closing its site in Zuchwil, canton Solothurn. The company refused to comment on this information when requested.

Adapted from German by DeepL/sb