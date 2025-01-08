China urges firms to follow laws after reports of worker exploitation in Brazil

(MENAFN) Beijing on Wednesday called on Chinese companies to comply with legal standards following Brazil's rescue of Chinese workers from "slavery-like" conditions, according to the state-run Global Times.



“The Chinese government places high importance on safeguarding workers' lawful rights and has consistently required Chinese-funded enterprises to operate lawfully,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said during a press briefing in Beijing.



The statement addressed allegations that Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD had brought hundreds of Chinese workers to its Brazilian factory using irregular visas, promising proper working conditions.



Guo emphasized that China remains committed to collaborating with Brazil to enhance cooperation in various sectors under the principles of equality, mutual benefit, and shared success.



Last month, Brazilian authorities rescued 163 Chinese nationals from exploitative conditions at a construction site in northeastern Brazil, where BYD is building a factory.



Footage released by Brazil’s Labor Prosecutor’s Office revealed substandard living conditions, including dormitories without mattresses, a lack of personal storage, and inadequate sanitation with just one toilet for every 31 workers.

