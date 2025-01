Seal Joins XT.COM: Where Memes Meet Advanced Blockchain Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM is pleased to introduce Seal (SEAL) to its trading platform, marking an exciting step for this innovative token. The SEAL/USDT trading pair is now live, giving users an opportunity to explore a project that blends blockchain with cultural creativity.

What Is Seal?

Seal is the first token issued on the RGB++ protocol (the Bitcoin ecosystem) and is free to mint and fully is the first meme supported on the Lightning Network (Fiber). Seal is also the platform token for ( The Seal community has developed and deployed an AI agent (@seallivingonckb), and any user who chats with the AI agent on Twitter and successfully persuades it can receive its airdrop.

Features That Set SEAL Apart

Securing a place in Main Zone demonstrates SEAL's capability to transcend the MEME category, offering substantial utility and engagement.SEAL utilizes theon the, providing advanced functionality and interoperability.The project integrates decentralized social networks to empower users, enabling them to create and earn in a collaborative environment.Seal thrives on fostering creativity and collaboration, encouraging its users to actively participate in shaping its ecosystem.Seal's listing on platforms likeand, alongside a detailed blockchain explorer, ensures open and trustworthy operations.

A Collaborative Opportunity

The partnership between and SEAL is a strategic alignment of values. For SEAL, it opens doors to a global trading community, expanding its reach and enabling greater liquidity. For it provides an opportunity to diversify offerings by including a project that bridges entertainment with blockchain innovation.

By listing SEAL in the Main Zone (Memes) , underscores its role as a platform where creativity meets technology, offering traders a unique token with real potential.

Dive Into SEAL

Discover the possibilities of SEAL through the following resources:



Official Website: Text>

Market Listings: Text> Seal on CMC |Text> Seal on CG

Blockchain Explorer: Text> SEAL Explorer Mirror Article: Text> Learn More About Seal

