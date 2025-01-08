Two Killed, Nine Injured In Kherson Region Amid Russian Shelling Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces struck 37 settlements in Kherson region over the past day, resulting in two fatalities and nine injuries.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

The invaders targeted Beryslav, Tomyna Balka, Tiahynka, Chervonyi Mayak, Odradokamianka, Bilozerka, Shliakhove, Stanislav, Naddniprianske, Novoberyslav, Nadezhdivka, Shyroka Balka, Novokairy, Kachkarivka, Mykilske, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Komyshany, Zelenivka, Burhunka, Havrylivka, Monastyrske, Vesele, Zmiivka, Ivanivka, Kizomys, Kozatske, Lvove, Mykolaivka, Mykhailivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novoraisk, Novotiahynka, Olhivka, Poniativka, Sadove, and Kherson.

Residential areas and critical infrastructure in these locations were hit by the strikes.



The Russian attacks damaged three apartment buildings, five private houses, a gas pipeline, a utility structure, a garage, a bus, and both municipal and private vehicles.

