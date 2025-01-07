Olin Corporation Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call Announcement
CLAYTON, Mo., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN ) announced today that on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time, Olin's senior management will review the company's fourth quarter 2024 financial results. Prepared remarks will be followed by a question-and-answer period.
A press release, including financial statements and segment information, will be distributed after the market closes on Thursday, January 30, 2025, together with the associated slides.
conference CALL INFORMATION
US callers may access the conference toll-free by dialing (877) 883-0383, while Canadian callers may access by dialing (877) 885-0477 and international callers may access by dialing (412) 902-6506. All callers should use the pass code of 1490764. The call will also be webcast live via the company's website at
, accessible under the fourth quarter conference call icons. Participants should log on to the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.
Following the call, the webcast will remain available for replay on the company's website for one year. A telephonic replay of this conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time for 7 days. US callers may access the telephonic replay by dialing (877) 344-7529, while Canadian callers may access by dialing (855) 669-9658 and international callers may access by dialing (412) 317-0088. All replay participants should use the pass code of 6142104.
COMPANY DESCRIPTION
Olin Corporation is a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition.
The chemical products produced include chlorine and caustic soda, vinyls, epoxies, chlorinated organics, bleach, hydrogen and hydrochloric acid.
Winchester's principal manufacturing facilities produce and distribute sporting ammunition, law enforcement ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, industrial cartridges and clay targets.
Visit for more information on Olin Corporation.
2025-01
