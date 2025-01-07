DWARFLAB To Showcase World's Smallest Smart Telescope DWARF 3 At CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Weighing just 1.35 kg, featuring professional SONY IMX678 sensor, unique dual camera system, and user-friendly APP control, DWARF 3 pioneers a new era in portable astronomical observation
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DWARFLAB is showcasing its DWARF 3, the world's smallest smart telescope, at CES 2025 with SONY IMX678 sensor and builtin triple filters. DWARF 3 features both telephoto and wide-angle lenses, wireless connectivity, intuitive App control, and equatorial mount mode, making it an exceptionally user-friendly smart telescope. Most notably, DWARF 3 weighs merely 1.35 kg with a book-sized form factor, establishing itself as the world's most compact smart telescope.
Continue Reading
Astro Photo Gallery by DWARF 3 Smart Telescope
"With this lightweight yet professional smart telescope, we're revolutionizing how people perceive professional astrophotography equipment," said Kai Huang, DWARFLAB's Chief Executive Officer. "Its breakthrough dual optical system and compact design make professional astrophotography unprecedentedly portable and accessible, enabling users to easily explore the cosmos."
Ultra-Portable at 1.35 kg
DWARF 3 sets a new standard in portability, weighing just 1.35 kg - the lightest and most compact among all smart telescopes in the market. This exceptional portability allows astrophotography enthusiasts to carry their equipment with minimal effort.
SONY IMX678 Sensor and Builtin Triple Filters
The telescope incorporates a SONY IMX678 sensor (1/1.8-inch) ensuring superior image quality. Its built-in VIS, Astro, and Dual Band filters enable impressive astronomical imaging even in light-polluted urban environments.
One-Tap GOTO with User-Friendly App
DWARF 3 seamlessly connects to smartphones via WiFi or NFC, allowing full control through the DWARFLAB App. The integrated star atlas with automated one-tap GOTO functionality, making astronomical targets easily accessible for beginners.
60-Second Long Exposure with EQ Mode
Addressing a common limitation of smart telescopes, DWARFLAB developed a proprietary equatorial mount mode supporting up to 60-second exposures. This feature compensates for Earth's rotation, maintaining stable tracking during long exposures while minimizing field rotation.
Advanced Astrophotography Features
DWARF 3 introduces innovative features including Astro Mosaic for panoramic deep-sky imaging and scheduled imaging for automated capture sessions. The wide-angle lens excels in capturing the Milky Way and extensive celestial scenes.
Beyond Astronomy: Versatile Functionality
While optimized for celestial objects including lunar, solar (with proper filters), deep-sky objects (DSOs), and the Milky Way, DWARF 3 also offers object tracking, panoramic, and time-lapse modes. This versatility extends its application to terrestrial photography, making it a truly versatile smart telescope.
CES Exhibition Details
DWARFLAB welcomes visitors to experience this innovative and versatile smart telescope at CES 2025 (January 7-10,
Las Vegas Convention Center, Halls A-D, Booth 54269), featuring demonstrations by professional astrophotographers.
About DWARFLAB
DWARFLAB
is an innovator in smart telescope area, dedicated to making astronomical observation accessible and engaging through innovative hardware and intuitive software experiences. The company's products are distributed in over 100 countries and regions worldwide, partnering with renowned retailers including High Point Scientific and B&H.
Press Contacts
Name: Jimmy Lu
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE DWARFLAB
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN07012025003732001241ID1109065280
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.