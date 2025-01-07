Omega Bio-Tek Introduces Prefilled, Fully Automated Cfdna Extraction Kits

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Julie Baggs, Scientific DirectorNORCROSS, GA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Omega Bio-tek, a leading of Nucleic Acid purification kits, is thrilled to announce the launch of their latest product - Mag-Bind® cfDNA LSP Kit. This innovative kit is designed to provide researchers with a faster and more efficient way to purify cfDNA.The Mag-Bind® cfDNA LSP Kit features prefilled reagent reservoirs and tubes ready for placement on your liquid handler deck. Each component is scannable, allowing recognition anywhere on the deck, and reducing reagent placement errors. In addition, this Kit is capable of high throughput purification of cfDNA from up to 4 mL plasma/serum input. The Mag-Bind® cfDNA LSP Kit is automation-ready with a pre-scripted workflow. The prefilled reservoirs are ANSI/SLAS compliant and will fit into any accommodating deck space.The Mag-Bind® cfDNA LSP Kit has unique foil-sealed, pre-filled reagent reservoirs and all the necessary plasticware for cfDNA purification. This unique feature allows easy and convenient sample loading and purification of up to 96 samples of plasma/serum in just 3 hours and 20 minutes. This significantly reduces the time and effort required for purification, making it an ideal solution for high-throughput laboratories."We are excited to introduce the Mag-Bind® cfDNA LSP Kits to the clinical diagnostic community," said Julie Baggs, Scientific Director of Omega Bio-tek. " With this new kit, researchers can now ensure traceability, consistency, and high-quality results across sample sets that are ready for use in downstream applications such as PCR and NGS. With the convenience of prefilled buffers and the ability to purify 96 samples in just a few hours, we believe these kits are perfect for busy labs looking for reliable results."The Mag-Bind® cfDNA LSP Kit is now available on the Omega Bio-tek website. With this latest addition to its product line, Omega Bio-tek continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing innovative solutions for the scientific community. For more information on the Mag-Bind® cfDNA LSP Kit and other products, please visit their website at .About Omega Bio-tek, Inc.Omega Bio-tek, founded in 1998, is an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 certified, industry-leading manufacturer of DNA /RNA purification kits for clinical, biotechnology, and genomics research. With a diversified product portfolio of low-throughout to high-throughput purification, Omega Bio-tek kits purify high-quality nucleic acids from a wide variety of samples. Omega Bio-tek's pioneering innovations have been adopted by leading laboratories and researchers worldwide.

