Circadian Health Appoints Gregg Kimmer As CEO To Lead The Next Era Of Virtual-First Specialty Care

Veteran Fortune 5 Executive Brings Over 20 Years of Passion for Innovation, Leadership Excellence, and a Personal Mission to Improve Chronic Care Access

Circadian , a trailblazer in virtual-first specialty care , is proud to announce the appointment of Gregg Kimmer as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2025. With over 20 years of experience transforming healthcare systems, Kimmer's expertise in Medicare Advantage, corporate strategy, and technology-driven care delivery uniquely positions him to lead Circadian's mission to make high-quality, accessible care the standard for patients with chronic conditions.

A highly accomplished Fortune 5 healthcare executive, Kimmer brings a wealth of experience from his leadership roles at industry giants. As one of only five Divisional Chief Financial Officers nationwide at Humana, he was responsible for driving performance, conducting analysis, and developing strategy across four regions, showcasing his ability to achieve measurable organizational success. At Aetna, a CVS Health Company, Kimmer served as Chief Medicare Officer for the Midwest, overseeing operations across four states. His achievements included earning the prestigious Gold Circle award two years in a row, which recognizes exceptional leadership in driving financial growth and operational success. Additionally, he led the largest block of Group Retiree Medicare Advantage programs in the nation, in collaboration with the Employer Group Waiver Plan (EGWP) segment, serving United Autoworkers (UAW) retirees. Most recently, as CEO of ATRIO Health Plans, Kimmer drove substantial year-over-year membership growth while further solidifying his reputation as a transformational leader who builds top-performing teams and fosters cultures of collaboration and excellence. These accomplishments highlight Kimmer's exceptional expertise in Medicare Advantage, commitment to expanding healthcare access and equity, and proven ability to drive impactful outcomes through innovative leadership.

Kimmer's journey to Circadian is both intentional and personal. Beginning his career in Finance, he quickly recognized the potential of data and analytics to drive meaningful change in healthcare. A self-proclaimed "business nerd" with the heart of a teacher, Kimmer pivoted deliberately into healthcare to use his financial acumen and passion for innovation to serve America's most deserving population: seniors.

"Healthcare isn't just an industry to me-it's a calling," said Kimmer. "From the beginning, I've sought roles where I could apply my analytical skills to solve problems and make care more accessible, equitable, and effective. Circadian's model of compassionate, tech-enabled, patient-first care aligns perfectly with my vision for what healthcare can and should be."

At Circadian, Kimmer plans to instill key cultural pillars that have defined his career-principles like servant leadership, candor with decorum, and a focus on defining purpose and passion in work. His philosophy that "serving patients is a privilege, not work" mirrors Circadian's own ethos of treating patients like family.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gregg to Circadian Health," said Chuck Hector, President and Co-Founder of Circadian Health. "His passion for building people-first organizations and leveraging data-driven strategies perfectly aligns with our mission to redefine healthcare for chronic conditions. With his proven track record of fostering innovation, driving transformative results, and deep expertise in Medicare, Gregg is uniquely positioned to lead Circadian into its next phase of growth, expanding access to equitable, impactful, and cost-effective care through our virtual-first specialty care model."

Circadian's vertically integrated virtual care model bridges critical gaps in cardiology, pulmonology, endocrinology, and sleep care. Through at-home diagnostics, remote monitoring, and proactive care coordination, the company is transforming chronic disease management and improving access to high-quality, patient-centered care.

"Joining Circadian Health at this moment is the culmination of everything I've worked toward in my career," said Gregg Kimmer, CEO of Circadian Health. "Circadian's commitment to delivering fast, high-value care through its innovative virtual-first specialty care model deeply resonates with my passion for fostering compassionate, individualized care solutions. By addressing care gaps and reducing barriers to specialty care, we are transforming how chronic conditions are managed. I'm honored to lead this mission and work alongside the talented team at Circadian, supported by visionary investors like HC9 Ventures , to drive meaningful change, expand access to care, and ensure patients receive the high-quality treatment they need without delay."

Under Kimmer's leadership, Circadian Health will expand its reach as a national leader in value-based, virtual-first specialty care. By enhancing access and reducing barriers, the company is poised to deliver meaningful outcomes and empower patients to manage chronic conditions from the comfort of home.

About Circadian Health

Circadian Health is revolutionizing chronic care management as the first and only virtual-first provider specializing in cardiometabolic care across all 50 states. Through innovative diagnostics, remote monitoring, and integrated care delivery, Circadian provides seamless, patient-centered solutions for managing complex chronic conditions, including heart failure, diabetes, and sleep disorders. With a groundbreaking hospital-at-home model and interoperable technology, Circadian ensures timely, effective care while reducing disparities and improving outcomes. Dedicated to advancing equitable healthcare, Circadian is shaping the future of chronic disease management. For more information, visit Circadian Health at and follow us on LinkedIn at Circadian Health .

