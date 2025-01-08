Pushpa Box Office Collection Day 35: Allu Arjun's Movie Sees Decline In Earnings, Check Total Revenue

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa collection Day 35 : The Allu Arjun blockbuster which had been making ripples at the Box Office ever since its release, has now slowed down after a month's bumper run.

As per early estimates by tracker Sacnilk, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' earned ₹1210.85 crore after its 35-day run in the theatres.

| Pushpa 2 Day 34: Film's extended version to release as lag Pushpa Box Office collection Day 35

The Allu Arjun movie managed to earn only ₹1.24 crore on Day 35 at the Box Office, as per Sacnilk estimates. This figure is strikingly low as compared to the movies' earnings during the initial few weeks, which ranged around ₹90- ₹100 crore, on a daily basis.

Why did Pushpa 2 collection drop

The recent dip in Pushpa 's earnings can be attributed to the occupancy of the movie, which has dropped to around 40 per cent in multiplexes, and 50 per cent in single screens, mentioned streaming platform OTT Play.

| Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun meets critically injured boy | Watch

However, a silver lining for Pushpa 2 is its continued presence in theaters, especially since no major Telugu films have been released in the past month. This aspect could no longer be in Pushpa 2's favour as another Telugu movie, 'Game Changer,' is slated to hit the theatres on January 10, 2025. Bookings have already started, and with the Andhra Pradesh government permitting ticket price hikes, early shows are expected to perform strongly, further added the streaming platform.

Pushpa 2 stampede case

Allu Arjun 's arrest in connection with the Sandhya Theater stampede disrupted the post-release promotional plans for Pushpa 2. Since then, he has kept a low profile and avoided promotional activities.

| Pushpa 2 is the new ruler! Movie dethrones Baahubali 2 as biggest Box Office hit

Had the promotions gone ahead as planned, the film's box office collections could have been consistent even after a month of its release, mentioned a report by OTT Play, citing trade sources.

(Disclaimer: Box Office earnings have been sourced from Sacnilk)



