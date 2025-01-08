UK launches expanded visa-waiver system for travelers from 50 more countries

(MENAFN) The UK’s new visa-waiver entry system took effect on Wednesday, expanding the Electronic Authorisation (ETA) scheme to from around 50 additional countries, including millions of annual visitors from the United States, Canada, and Australia.



Similar to the US ESTA system, the ETA requires visitors from these countries who do not need a visa to obtain pre-travel authorization.



Costing £10 (USD12.50), the ETA allows stays of up to six months within a two-year period. Initially introduced in 2023 for Qatar, the scheme was later extended to five Gulf countries.



Now, citizens from countries like Argentina, Brazil, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, and various Caribbean nations can apply for the ETA, which has been available to them since last November.



The system aims to enhance border security and will be further extended to include EU and European countries and territories on April 2, 2025.

MENAFN08012025000045016755ID1109068474