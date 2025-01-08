Actor Steve Guttenberg Steps Up To Assist Firefighters As Los Angeles Wildfires Rage On

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Actor Steve Guttenberg took action to assist as a dangerous brush fire tore through the Pacific Palisades neighborhood in Los Angeles. According to KTLA5, the 66-year-old actor, famous for his roles in Academy, It Takes Two, and Three Men and a Baby, was spotted on Tuesday moving cars to make space for fire trucks as the flames advanced toward the community.

A wind-driven brush fire broke out in Pacific Palisades on Tuesday sending massive clouds of smoke visible for miles and triggering immediate evacuation orders. By late afternoon, the fire had scorched over 1,260 acres, prompting evacuation orders for residents living northeast of Merrimac Road, northwest of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, and south to Pacific Coast Highway.

Traffic snarls on Palisades Drive and Sunset Boulevard near Highland Village slowed evacuation efforts. Numerous fire engines crowded the area as crews fought to contain the fast-moving blaze .

Speaking to KTLA5, Guttenberg urged evacuees to leave their car keys behind if abandoning vehicles to make room for emergency responders.

“What's happening is people take their keys with them as if they're in a parking lot. This is not a parking lot,” he told the news outlet.“We really need people to move their cars. If you leave your car behind, leave the key in there so a guy like me can move your car so that these fire trucks can get up there. It's really, really important.”

Guttenberg described the dire situation on Palisades Drive, where stalled traffic trapped some residents trying to evacuate.“There are people stuck up there,” he said, pointing toward the hill.“There are families up there, there are pets up there. There are people who really need help.”