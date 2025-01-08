India-Maldives Relations Back On Track? New Delhi To Boost Island Nation's Defence Preparedness

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Months after relations between India and the Maldives soured, New Delhi conveyed to the island nation its readiness to support it in boosting its defence preparedness. The development comes as Defence Rajnath Singh hosts his Maldivian counterpart, Mohammed Ghassan Maumoon, for wide-ranging talks focusing on maritime security cooperation. Maumoon is on a three-day visit to India.

During their meeting, the two defence ministers reaffirmed their strong commitment to collaborate closely to realize the shared vision for a comprehensive economic and maritime security partnership between India and the Maldives, according to an Indian readout.

“I recall our brief meeting with you during the state visit of President Mohamed Muizzu to India in October 2024 . The visit of the President of the Maldives has provided a new orientation to our bilateral relationship, and the Joint Vision Document released during the visit acts as a guiding principle for our two countries,” India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

Maumoon's visit to India comes nearly eight months after New Delhi completed pulled out its military personnel from the Maldives following a demand by its pro-China President Mohamed Muizzu. The episode, which continued for months, had significantly frayed the ties between the two nations.

During the meeting, the two ministers also reviewed various aspects of bilateral defence and security cooperation.



The defence ministry said,“During the talks, both sides reasserted the firm commitment to work closely in realising the joint vision for the India-Maldives Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership.”

The defence minister also emphasised that the Maldives holds a special position under India's Neighbourhood First Policy. Rajnath Singh said,"The Maldives occupied a special place under Neighbourhood's First Policy of India, which aimed to bring stability and prosperity to the Indian Ocean region."

Rajnath Singh“reaffirmed” India's readiness to assist the Maldives in enhancing its defence capabilities, including providing defence platforms and assets to strengthen its capacities in accordance with national priorities. This support aligns with New Delhi's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and the vision of SAGAR – Security And Growth for All in the Region –the defence ministry stated.