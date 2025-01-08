Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemns recent remarks by Israeli officials

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Palestinian of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the recent remarks by Israeli officials advocating for the destruction of Palestinian towns and the imposition of sanctions in the occupied West Bank. The ministry issued a statement denouncing the inflammatory comments from several Israeli officials, which called for further collective punishments, mistreatment of Palestinian civilians, and the destruction of residential areas in the West Bank, similar to the actions occurring in Gaza.



Additionally, the ministry condemned the violent carried out by Israeli settlers, including the arson of Palestinian cars and property, with such actions occurring with impunity under the protection of the Israeli military and extremist ministers. The Foreign Ministry described these provocations as acts that "pour oil on the fire," intentionally escalating the conflict and violence in the region.



The statement reaffirmed the Palestinian Authority's position that political solutions are the only path to peace, urging "genuine international intervention" to halt the ongoing destruction and displacement of Palestinians. The ministry also called for tangible steps toward the implementation of a two-state solution and the protection of Palestinian rights, emphasizing the need for decisive action to prevent the Israeli occupation from seizing Palestinian land and annexing the West Bank.

