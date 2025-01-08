QNB group opens new corporate, SME branch at al Sadd sports club
(MENAFN) QNB Group officially opened its newest Corporate and SME branch at Al Sadd Sports Club on January 7, 2025, offering a wide array of banking services to its clients.
Located in one of Doha’s most dynamic areas, the new branch emphasizes QNB’s dedication to supporting corporate and SME clients with top-notch financial solutions. Its strategic location ensures easy accessibility for customers, further showcasing QNB’s innovative approach to customer service.
The branch will provide a comprehensive selection of services, including tailored financial products, business advisory support, and advanced digital banking solutions, all aimed at meeting the evolving needs of businesses.
Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and a highly skilled team, the branch is set to deliver exceptional service to its corporate and SME clients.
By launching this new branch, QNB reaffirms its role as a trusted partner for businesses in Qatar, reinforcing its commitment to supporting the nation’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.
QNB Group is a leading financial institution in the Middle East and Africa region, recognized as one of the most valuable banking brands in the area.
MENAFN08012025000045016755ID1109068484
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.