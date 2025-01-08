Trump Warns Hamas: 'All Hell Will Break Out If Gaza Hostages Aren't Freed'

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Donald Trump reiterated his warning that if Hamas does not release hostages before his administration takes office on January 20, the Middle East will face catastrophic consequences. Speaking at a press in Florida, he stated,“Hell will break out. I don't need to repeat it, but it's the reality.”

Trump's special envoy for Middle East affairs, Steve Witkoff, shared updates on ongoing Gaza ceasefire negotiations. Witkoff expressed optimism about achieving an agreement before Trump's inauguration, citing significant progress mediated by Qatar and Egypt.

Witkoff confirmed plans to travel back to the Middle East for further discussions, highlighting advancements made in recent talks in Doha. He added,“We are making great strides and hope to announce positive developments soon.”

Meanwhile, Hamas leader Osama Hamdan insisted that Israel must completely stop the Gaza war for hostages to be released. Hamdan criticized Trump's rhetoric, urging more diplomacy in his statements.

Israel maintained its stance of continuing military operations in Gaza until all hostages are freed. An Israeli Foreign Ministry official labeled Hamas as the primary obstacle to the resolution, emphasizing Israel's determination to secure hostages' release.

Hamas reportedly approved Israel's initial list of 34 hostages for release, including women, children, and elderly civilians. However, Israeli officials remain uncertain about the status of these individuals, stating it is unclear if they are still alive.

The ongoing conflict in Gaza has caused massive destruction, with over 46,000 Palestinians killed and more than 2.3 million displaced. Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel resulted in 1,200 deaths and 251 hostages taken to Gaza.

A major challenge remains in determining Gaza's governance post-conflict. Reuters reported that the UAE is in discussions with the U.S. and Israel about potentially overseeing Gaza's administration temporarily after the war.

These talks reportedly include plans for joint oversight of governance, security, and reconstruction in Gaza, potentially paving the way for the Palestinian Authority to take full control after necessary reforms. This proposal underscores the complexity of achieving lasting peace in the region.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram