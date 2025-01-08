Lukashenko claims Ukraine is trying to drag Belarus into war

(MENAFN) Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko claimed on Tuesday that Ukraine is trying to involve his country in a conflict it might not be able to endure.



Speaking during a visit to a church in Logoisk on Orthodox Christmas day, Lukashenko discussed Belarus’s progress amid various external pressures, highlighting the growing tensions surrounding the nation.



“They (foreign adversaries) are under pressure. They are in a difficult position. So, we need to be pulled into this small war,” Lukashenko was quoted as saying by his office.



He then criticized the actions of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, despite their previously amicable relations, suggesting that Zelenskyy was “receiving orders” to provoke Belarus into war.



“If we are drawn into war, it will be a tough situation. We might not survive as a state,” Lukashenko warned.



The Belarusian leader also emphasized the significance of maintaining peace, stating that he would go to any lengths to ensure his country remains peaceful.



Lukashenko further identified the economy as Belarus’s primary challenge and vowed to overcome it.

