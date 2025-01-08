Qatar’s non-energy private sector shows strong growth in late 2024

(MENAFN) Qatar’s non-energy private sector closed 2024 on a strong note, according to the latest Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey data from Qatar Centre (QFC), compiled by S&P Global.



The labour continued to play a pivotal role in driving improvements in business conditions, with notable increases in both employment and wages, remaining among the highest recorded.



The demand for goods and services saw further growth, boosting overall activity and contributing to a rise in outstanding business.



Looking ahead, the 12-month outlook for activity remained optimistic. Despite rising wage pressures, overall cost inflation eased from the four-year high recorded in October, and firms only made minor reductions in their prices.



The Qatar PMI indices are based on responses from approximately 450 private sector companies, covering the manufacturing, construction, wholesale, retail, and services sectors, reflecting the structure of the non-energy economy as outlined by official national accounts data.

