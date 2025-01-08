Al-Sisi Reviews Progress On Transport Projects, Industrial Localization

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi held a meeting on Sunday with Prime Mostafa Madbouly, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of and Kamel El-Wazir, and Amir Sayed Ahmed, the President's Advisor for Urban Planning. During the meeting, President Al-Sisi was briefed on the latest developments in key transport and industry localization projects.

According to Presidential Spokesperson Mohamed El-Shenawy, the President was updated on the status of the of Transport and Industry's ongoing projects, particularly those involving the establishment, modernization, and operation of ports. These ports are vital to Egypt's national development, playing a central role in the country's economic strategy.

President Al-Sisi emphasized the need to accelerate the creation of integrated logistics hubs that connect production areas with seaports under development. These hubs are envisioned to become world-class, high-capacity centers, with diverse logistics facilities. This initiative is part of a broader plan to link the hubs with the modern transportation network, including roads, railways, and highways. The President stressed that transforming Egypt into a global trade and logistics hub will yield significant benefits for the national economy.

The meeting also covered updates on Egypt's connectivity projects with African countries, including land transport corridors, railways, maritime routes, and river navigation channels. These projects aim to boost trade relations with the continent. The President directed that all necessary measures be taken to expedite these efforts, aligning them with the African Union's Agenda 2063 and other relevant programs.

Further discussions focused on the high-speed electric train network, which is set to span the entire country, serving as a key development artery. The network will connect urban, industrial, and tourist areas, supporting growth across Egypt.

Additionally, the meeting touched upon the expansion of industrial zones in line with the government's plan to advance Egyptian industry. The aim is to establish new factories that meet local market demands and support the localization of production, ensuring high-quality manufacturing at competitive prices.

President Al-Sisi emphasized the critical importance of localizing industry to enhance production quality and competitiveness, reinforcing Egypt's industrial capacity.



