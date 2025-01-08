Sonali Bendre's New Year Was Full Of 'Love, Laughter, And LOTS Of Cake'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) Sonali Bendre recently decided to treat her fans with a sneak peek into her New Year celebration. The 'Sarfarosh' took to her Instagram handle and shared a montage of how she welcomed 2025 with her family and loved ones.

Sonali Bendra's latest Insta post included her pictures with her husband Goldie Behl, and son Ranveer Behl during what looked like a family getaway. The post also included the caption, ​"Started the year with love, laughter, and LOTS of cake...Grateful for these moments. Let's go, 2025!"

For those who do not know, Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with 4th-stage metastatic cancer back in 2018 and was given only a 30% chance of survival. However, beating the odds, the actress fought hard and overcame the disease. Sonali Bendre is cancer-free now, turning into an inspiration for countless people fighting the same battle.

During a conversation with the media, the 'Diljale' star revealed that breaking the news of her cancer to her son Ranveer was one of the hardest things she had to do. Sonali Bendre revealed how she broke the news to her 13-year-old son as she feared that he would learn about her diagnosis from social media or some other source.

Sonali Bendre was quoted saying,“Explaining my diagnosis to him was one of the hardest conversations I've ever had. I wanted to be truthful, but also to reassure him that everything would be okay. I explained it in a way he could understand and made sure to be there for him, answering any questions he had. I was surprised by how maturely he took the news. In many ways, he became my source of strength and positivity throughout this journey. His support was something I truly didn't expect, but it helped carry me through.”

While Sonali Bendre has stayed away from films for some time now, the actress remains very active on social media.

