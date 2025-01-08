Archie And Lilibet's Sweet Tones Heard In Meghan Markle's Song For Late Dog Guy Watch Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Meghan Markle: The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is back on Instagram after a nearly 8-year-hiatus. And, Meghan made her comeback with a heart-touching of her dog Guy, which also has glimpses of Meghan and Prince Harry's children, Lilibet and Archie.

“We love you Guy, oh yes we do, we love you Guy...” Lilibet and Archie's voices can also be heard in the video, as they chime in with their mother Meghan, to pay their tribute to Guy.

Lilibet and Archie's voices were last publicly heard in 2023 when they sang "Happy Birthday" to their grandfather, King Charles, reported Hello! magazine.

The montage shared by Meghan brings together the Duchhess's cute moments with Guy, who passed away due to an accident shortly before the Duchess moved to the UK.

In parts, Lilibet and Archie can be seen walking and playing with the pup. In one clip Archie can be heard worrying about Guy falling during a car trip, to which Meghan replies,“He's not going to fall, don't you worry. Mama's got him. Thank you for being such a good boy.”

"I have cried too many tears to count - the type of tears that make you get in the shower with the absurd hope that the running water on your face will somehow make you not feel them, or pretend they're not there. But they are. And that's okay too," Meghan Markle wrote in the caption of the video.

The video comes just ahead of Meghan Markle 's highly anticipated new Netflix series, 'With Love, Meghan', which is set to premiere on January 15. The Duchess added that viewers will get to see glimpses of Guy in the upcoming episodes and hoped they will understand just how much he meant to her.