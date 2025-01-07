MUELLER SPORTS MEDICINE ACQUIRES THE PRO ORTHOPEDIC BRAND

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The marks a significant benchmark in Mueller Sports Medicine's long-term strategy to expand their product portfolio and global reach within the professional/institutional market.

Since 2019, Mueller Sports has been the exclusive distributor of Pro Orthopedic Device's Pro Compression Bandage and Scissors products.

By integrating Pro Orthopedic's advanced technologies and specialized product offerings into the Mueller portfolio, Mueller and Pro Orthopedic will continue delivering cutting-edge solutions to help stay in the game.

Pro Orthopedic, recognized for its innovative approach to orthopedic and sports care, offers a wide range of products including braces, supports, sleeves and a variety of sport specific products designed to promote recovery, stability, and performance. With a focus on quality and precision, Pro Orthopedic has built a strong reputation among professional athletes, certified athletic trainers, physical therapists and other medical Pro professionals.

"Mueller

Sports Medicine

couldn't be prouder to acquire such an iconic brand

in Pro Orthopedic Devices, the true inventor of Neoprene sleeves and braces," said Brett Mueller, CEO of Mueller Sports Medicine. "G.E. "Moose" Detty, amongst the first Certified Athletic Trainers and Founding Members of the prestigious NFL Professional Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS), developed and invented what has grown into an industry in and of itself. Moose's son, Gerry, has successfully led the brand for many years as the Detty and Mueller families enjoyed the growth in the sports medicine industry together. We are happy and privileged to have Gerry

join

our team."

"Pro has been manufacturing and selling neoprene products to the sports medicine world for 55+ years," said Gerry Detty, owner of Pro Orthopedic Devices. "We have seen many companies come and go over time. One constant is Mueller Sports Medicine. Pro cannot think of anyone better to take over the distribution of our core products than Mueller, assuring our customers the availability of their favorite Pro products for many years to come."

With the addition of the Pro Orthopedic line, Mueller Sports Medicine remains committed to advancing sports medicine with the highest quality and innovative products to help individuals achieve their maximum potential, on and off the field, with excellent family company customer service.

Effective January 1, 2025, Pro Orthopedic products will be available for order through existing Mueller Sports Medicine distribution channels, direct order at MuellerSportsMed and by contacting Mueller customer service at 800-356-9522 or 608-643-8530.

About Mueller Sports Medicine

Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc. was founded more than 65 years ago by former University of

Wisconsin

basketball player turned registered pharmacist,

Curt Mueller, who coined the term "sports medicine." The company was based on developing better products to protect athletes from injury and enhance their performance and has expanded into the overall health and wellness segment for all audiences.

Mueller, which continues to be a family-owned company, was the first company to offer knee braces with the patented Triaxial Hinge (U.S. Patent Nos. 4,726,362 and 4,573,455) designed to properly track the knee joint and provide near-normal motion. Other products include HydraCinn®

fabric, a moisture-management system that is soft, comfortable, durable and breathable for long term use, Mueller®

Green, an earth-friendly line of braces and supports, and Mueller®

TYPHOON Kinesiology Tape, featuring a revolutionary wave pattern adhesive that moves with the skin and muscles. Other brands include Sport Care®, Thor®, Omniforce®, PFTape®, Hot Stuff®, Hg80®

featuring HydraCinn®

fabric, StickumTM, MTape®, ProStrips®, Athletic Care®, Recoil®, REVIVETM, our newest offering in the Mueller®

Recovery Care®

line and Quench Gum®. The extensive line of sports medicine products can be found in more than 100 countries.



About Pro Orthopedic Devices

With over 55 years of design and manufacturing experience no one knows neoprene better than PRO, offering over twenty patented products.

Pro Orthopedic Devices, Inc. was founded by G. E. "Moose" Detty in 1974. Mr. Detty was a physical therapist and athletic trainer most noted for his invention of the first neoprene sleeve while he was the head athletic trainer for the Philadelphia Eagles of the NFL. Pro has a full line of neoprene sleeves, supports and braces as well as other products used in the sports medicine field.

Contact:

Heidi Leder

[email protected]



