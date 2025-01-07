Thermofab Announces Expansion With New Mexicali Facility To Support Near-Shoring Initiatives And Global Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHIRLEY, Mass., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThermoFab, a trusted leader in thermoforming and injection molding heavy gauge plastic enclosures and single use components for medical device and other critical highly regulated industries, proudly announces the opening of its new facility in Mexicali, Mexico, scheduled to open mid-2025. This strategic expansion supports the growing demand for near-shore solutions and will enable ThermoFab to meet customer needs with enhanced efficiency and speed across various applications.

Located in the heart of Mexico's thriving medical device hub, the 50,000-square-foot facility is designed to complement our US facility and to provide comprehensive plastic enclosure production capabilities all under one roof. ThermoFab Mexicali will offer a diverse range of advanced services, including:



Vacuum and Pressure Thermoforming

Injection Molding (up to 900T)

Reaction Injection Molding (RIM)

CNC Plastic Machining for Prototypes

Finishing, Paint, and Pad Printing

Complete Assembly Lines In-House Tool Maintenance



ThermoFab Massachusetts is expanding its prototyping capabilities with the addition of two 3D printers. These will enable us to manufacture thermoformed tooling as well as quickly develop products that are needed for customers. We plan to have the capability to 3D print up to 4 ft.

"This new facility is a key milestone in our journey to become the world's leading solution provider for heavy gauge plastic enclosures," said Mark Rauenzahn, CEO of ThermoFab. "By expanding our capabilities and establishing a presence in Mexicali, we are not only supporting customers looking for near-shore supply chain options but also positioning ourselves to meet growing market demands in medical devices and beyond."

ThermoFab can collaborate with your team to facilitate the seamless transfer of mold tooling from China or other parts of the world to our Mexico facility through our tooling transfer program, ensuring a smooth transition that simplifies logistics and reduces production costs.



An ISO 13485:2016 certification in Mexicali, to match our growing domestic Shirley, MA facility is expected to be completed by the 2nd Quarter of 2025, underscoring the company's commitment to quality in the production of medical devices and other critical applications.

With the opening of the Mexicali facility, ThermoFab is poised to deliver greater value to its global customer base, offering advanced manufacturing capabilities and streamlined supply chain solutions. This expansion reaffirms ThermoFab's commitment to innovation, quality, and meeting the evolving needs of the industry.



About ThermoFab

ThermoFab is the premier provider of engineered heavy gauge plastic enclosures and related single use components for the Medical Device & Life Sciences and other critical highly regulated industries. Applications include surgical robotics, organ transport devices, genetic sequencing devices, people scanning technologies, autonomous robots, information technology and more. With a wealth of experience in managing large, multi-part projects, our capabilities encompass the entire production lifecycle, from design and initial prototyping to full-scale production and assembly-with our dedicated team working closely with you to bring your concepts to life.

