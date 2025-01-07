Persistent Systems Unveils Personal Transport 5 (PT5) Device Delivering 5G Cellular And Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity To Dismounted Warfighter

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PT5 keeps warfighters globally connected by securely traversing 5G cellular infrastructure

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems, LLC ("Persistent"), a leader in mobile ad hoc (MANET) technology, announced the launch of the Personal 5 (PT5) accessory for the handheld MPU5 MANET networking device, delivering the next evolution of Persistent connectivity.

Introducing the Personal Transport 5 (PT5) on-the-move 5G & Wi-Fi Connectivity

The PT5 is a dual-function device that directly connects to the MPU5, simultaneously delivering 5G Cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity. The lightweight PT5 securely connects soldiers to host-nation 5G cellular networks, enabling teams of warfighters to remain connected around the world. Designed to facilitate Persistent's over-the-horizon Cloud RelayTM networking technology, soldiers become part of a global communication fabric ensuring continuous connectivity as they operate.

"Soldiers are operating in a contested and congested spectrum due to electronic warfare attacks employed by near-peer adversaries. They require multiple diverse communication paths such as MANET, Cellular, and Satellite based communication to ensure continuous connectivity," said Tom Hanlon, Vice President of International Sales. "The PT5 not only provides an additional communication pathway but delivers it in a small form factor to minimize size, weight, and power burden on the warfighter."

Two independent layers of accredited encryption enable data to traverse foreign host-nation cellular networks securely. Cloud RelayTM automates the establishment of Internet Protocol Security (IPsec) VPNs and protects data end-to-end with Media Access Control Security (MACsec). Warfighters can communicate confidently in contested operational environments.

The PT5 also provides two Wi-Fi 6e access points creating a personal-area network on the soldier, simplifying connectivity of third-party Wi-Fi devices such as computers, sensors, and cameras. The Wi-Fi access points run on two frequency bands simultaneously providing compatibility with legacy 2.4 GHz devices while delivering maximum performance to modern 5 GHz and 6 GHz Wi-Fi 6e devices.

"The continual introduction of new devices for the warfighter has increased the number of cables and USB hubs required to connect them. The PT5 leverages Wi-Fi 6e to eliminate the cabling clutter and reduce snag hazards while ensuring maximum performance," Hanlon added.

Persistent trialed pre-production PT5 devices with elements from U.S. Army Special Operations and the Department of Energy.

The PT5 is immediately available for purchase. Visit our team at booth #44155 at Shot Show 2025 January 21st to 25th in Las Vegas, NV to see a demonstration of the 5G and Wi-Fi capabilities of the PT5. Reach out to your Persistent Systems representative for more information.

About Persistent Systems, LLC

Persistent Systems, LLC is a leading global provider of mobile networking solutions for military, first responder, government, and commercial markets. We engineer our Wave Relay® MANET and Cloud RelayTM technology to transmit voice, video, and situational awareness under the most difficult conditions. Through the Wave Relay® Ecosystem, an alliance of industry-leading companies, Persistent unites warfighters, UGVs, UAVs, sensors, cameras, and devices on a common network. Persistent was founded in 2007 and has offices in New York City, Colorado, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, and Wyoming.

