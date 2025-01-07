Serie A: Como 1907 Sign French Goalkeeper Jean Butez
(MENAFN- IANS) Como, Jan 7 (IANS) Como 1907 has secured the signing of goalkeeper Jean Butez from Royal Antwerp FC on a three-year deal, which will see him stay at the club till 2027. The 29-year-old French goalkeeper was instrumental in Antwerp's domestic treble in 2023, during which he achieved an impressive 27 clean sheets.
“I'm delighted to be joining Como 1907. For me, it's a dream to be able to come and play in Italy. After playing for a few years in Belgium and winning a historic double with my previous club Royal Antwerp, I feel that joining this historic club is a great step forward for me. I've had very good discussions with Mark-Jan Fledderus, as well as with coach Cesc Fàbregas, said on Tuesday.
“It's a project in which I can see myself developing over the coming years. I'm also very happy to be able to discover such a beautiful part of Italy with my family, my wife, and my two children, aged one and three. It promises to be a great family adventure. I hope we have a lot of success with the team in the coming weeks. I'm looking forward to meeting the squad and the fans very soon. I think it's going to be a great adventure together,” said Jean.
Born in Lille, France, Butez began his football journey with FC Merris before joining the youth academy at Lille OSC in 2003. A move to Royal Excel Mouscron followed before signing with Royal Antwerp FC in 2020 where he quickly established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper.
“Jean's consistency and leadership from the back are qualities that will greatly benefit our team. His experience and shot-stopping abilities make him a valuable asset as we continue to strengthen our squad,” said head coach Fabregas.
The club sits in 16th place on the Italian first-division table with four wins, six draws, and eight losses. The addition of Jean is in hopes of bolstering their back-line which has conceded 30 goals in 18 games.
MENAFN07012025000231011071ID1109063003
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.