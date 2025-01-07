BPSC Paper Leak: Supreme Court Refuses To Hear Plea On Exam Row, Police Atrocities Asks Petitioner To Move HC

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Supreme Court has refused to entertain a petition raising allegations of widespread malpractices during the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Preliminary Exam and asks the petitioner to approach the Patna High Court. A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan asked petitioner to move the Patna High Court with the grievances.

Counsel for the petitioner, Anand Aid Forum Trust, urged the bench to consider the plea, highlighting the alleged brutality of the Bihar against peaceful who were demanding the cancellation of the controversial Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam.

"We are asking you to go to the Patna High Court,” the CJI said.

The counsel, however, said, "This paper leak is happening as a daily matter."

"We understand your sentiments attached...but we cannot be the court of first instance," the CJI said, "and we feel it will be appropriate and more expeditious that the petitioner approached the Patna High Court under Article 226 of the Constitution."