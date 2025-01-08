WHO Records 92 Polio Cases In Afghanistan And Pakistan Last Year

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The World Organization (WHO) has reported that out of 92 confirmed cases of polio in 2024, 25 cases were recorded in Afghanistan and 67 in Pakistan.

On Tuesday, January 7, WHO released a report indicating an increase in polio cases in Afghanistan and Pakistan compared to the previous year.

According to the report, most of the confirmed polio cases were documented in the provinces of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Punjab.

Afghanistan and Pakistan remain the only two countries globally where polio has not been eradicated, continuing to affect children.

While the rise in polio cases in Afghanistan and Pakistan has become a major concern, challenges such as insecurity and restrictions have consistently hindered vaccination campaigns.

Haq, coordinator of Pakistan's Polio Eradication Program, called the rise in polio cases in the country“alarming” and emphasized that“we must resolve this issue by 2025.” According to reports, 12 polio cases were documented in Afghanistan and Pakistan in 2023. The significant increase in 2024 highlights the urgent need for intensified efforts. Last month, WHO expressed concern over polio cases in Afghanistan, citing limited vaccination efforts in mosques as a contributing factor. Meanwhile, Pakistani officials claim that Afghanistan's recording system is inaccurate and fails to document all polio cases. The Taliban officials has not yet commented on the WHO report, though it previously claimed no polio cases were recorded in the country last year. The rising polio cases underscore the need for stronger collaboration between international organizations, authorities and local communities to address vaccination challenges. Tackling misinformation, ensuring accessibility, and securing vaccination campaigns in conflict zones remain critical for eradicating polio in the region. ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram

Anwar