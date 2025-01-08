Fire Destroyed Over 10 Shops In Kabul Market

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Sources confirmed to Khaama Press that a fire broke out in a commercial in the Pul-e-Kheshti area of Kabul, destroying more than 10 shops.

According to the source, the fire erupted on Wednesday morning, January 8, in a commercial market located in the Pul-e-Kheshti area of Kabul.

Videos shared with Khaama Press show thick columns of smoke rising from the market.

Sources stated that no casualties were reported in the fire, but shopkeepers suffered significant losses.

The source added that more than 10 shops were destroyed in the blaze. Tolo News, citing its field reporter, confirmed that 11 shops were affected by the fire.

The media also reported that the fire was extinguished with the cooperation of the local community and firefighting teams.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, but reports indicate that the market primarily dealt in electronic goods.

This incident highlights the vulnerability of Kabul's commercial hubs to unexpected disasters. Local authorities are urged to investigate the cause thoroughly and implement measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram