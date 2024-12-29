PVH Expands Saudi Arabian Manufacturing Footprint To Meet Growing Demand For Solar Tracking Solutions

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Saudi Arabia, December 2024: PVH, a global leader in solar tracking solutions, is thrilled to announce a significant expansion of its facility in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This strategic move, undertaken in partnership with the Kingdom's of Energy, underscores PVH's commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia's ambitious goals.











With this expansion, PVH's Jeddah will boast an impressive annual production capacity of 12GW. The facility will be equipped with a state-of-the-art in-house torque tube machine, further enhancing the company's manufacturing capabilities. As the only local Saudi entity manufacturer to hold a local content certification of 35%, PVH is proud to contribute to the Kingdom's localization efforts.

In line with Saudi Arabia's vision for national development, PVH is committed to fostering local talent, with more than 40% of its workforce now being Saudi nationals. This initiative aligns with the company's ongoing efforts to support the national Saudization policy and create job opportunities for local communities.





To mark this milestone, PVH will host a grand opening ceremony on December 19th. Distinguished guests and prominent figures from the government and industry, including Mr. Emilio José García Rodríguez, Mr. Iván Higueras and Mr. Youssef El Sayyed will be in attendance to deliver keynote addresses from PVH. Representatives from ACWA Power and MODON (Industrial Cities Authority) will also share their insights on the renewable energy landscape in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, H.E. Eng. Fouad Al-Mousa, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy, will grace the occasion with his presence.

This expansion underscores PVH's dedication to strengthening its position as a leading player in the Saudi industrial sector and reflects the company's unwavering commitment to the Kingdom's economic and sustainable development.

PVH is a global leader in the design, manufacturing, and supply of solar tracking systems globally supplied more than 35GW already. With a strong focus on innovation and sustainability and social responsibility, PVH is committed to driving the adoption of solar energy worldwide