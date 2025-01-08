Onlyfans Star Bonnie Blue Harasses Fast-Food Restaurant Staff Check His Epic Reply When People Ask Him To Sue Her

(MENAFN- Live Mint) OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue has been at the centre of controversy after a went on social media. The video shows Bonnie Blue approaching a server at a fast-food restaurant and indirectly asking him to sleep with her. What has also gained attention is the server's response to calls for him to sue Bonnie Blue.

Bonnie Blue had previously claimed that she had slept with 158 students.

The OnlyFans star's video

The video, shared on Bonnie Blue's TikTok account, shows her approaching a worker at a fast-food restaurant named Five Guys. She asks where she can find the“five guys” and whether the worker is“on the menu.”

“I can't see it on the menu, but where are the five guys from?” asks the OnlyFans star. The restaurant staff, seemingly confused, replies,“The, huh?”

The OnlyFan star clarifies her question, adding,“I didn't know if it was like a special room, or you can take me out back?”. The worker responds,“Uh, I don't know what's happening.”

After Bonnie Blue's video went viral on social media, several netizens have been reacting to the incident.

The server, who goes under the name of .ola. on X, posted Bonnie Blue's video on his social media account. The video has already gained 8.3 million views, and several netizens have reacted to it.

“Bonnie blue recording me at work was not on my bingo card for this year but here we are I guess,” read the caption posted along with the video.

“Sue her,” one user commented. The fast food restaurant staff immediately gave a savage reply, saying that he was“broke” to do that.