Global Climate Finance Centre Annual Meeting To Define The Future Of Climate Finance

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Global Climate Finance Centre (GCFC) is excited to announce its Inaugural Annual Meeting on January 13, 2025, at the Abu Dhabi Global (ADGM) during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW). This landmark event will bring together global leaders from finance, energy, and policy to advance discussions on mobilizing capital for climate action and driving sustainable at scale.

With the theme“Climate Meets Capital,” the meeting will focus on translating COP28 UAE legacy initiatives into actionable outcomes, scaling finance for emerging markets, and fostering resilient partnerships to tackle pressing global challenges. As the first gathering of its kind, the event cements the UAE's role as a global hub for climate finance and innovation.



Location: Abu Dhabi Global Market – Main Building (North Entrance)

Date: January 13, 2025

Time: 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM Registration: Click here to register

Event Highlights:

The agenda includes keynote addresses, panel discussions, fireside chats, and project showcases, featuring a lineup of distinguished speakers:



Welcoming Remarks: H.H. Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President & CEO, UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA)

Main Address: H.E. Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister for Energy and Sustainable Affairs, UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Keynote Address: H.E. Majid Al Suwaidi, CEO, ALTÉRRA

Opening and Keynote

Featured Sessions:Powering Transition Finance (co-hosted by FAB & ADIB):Exploring strategies for scaling transition finance with Martin Tricaud (Global Head of Investment Banking, FAB), Mohamed Abdelbary (GCEO, ADIB), Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi (CEO, Masdar), and Emmanuel Givanakis (CEO FSRA, ADGM), moderated by Bernardo Bortolotti (Exc. Director, Transition Investment Lab, NYU Abu Dhabi).Fireside Chat: Reflections on COP28 Legacy:Kate Hampton (CEO, CIFF) and Hana Al Hashimi (UAE Chief Climate Negotiator) reflect on the outcomes and enduring impact of COP28.Global Climate Finance Framework (co-hosted by CIFF & CPI):Delving into progress, accountability and objectives with Rachel Kyte (UK Special Representative for Climate), Joseph Nganga (VP for Africa, GEAPP), Rodrigo Salvado (Director, AIIB) moderated by Kate Hampton (CEO, CIFF).Industry Innovations & Partnerships (co-hosted by IRENA):Featuring Francesco La Camera (DG, IRENA), Medea Nocentini (Snr Partner, Global Ventures), Bipin Chandra (CEO, S3/IHC), and Ibrahim Al-Zu'bi (CSO, ADNOC Group) on transformative technologies and partnerships, moderated by Sabrin Rahman (MD, Head of Sustainability EMENAT, HSBC).Doing Climate Business in the UAE (co-hosted by HSBC):Insights from Arvind Ramamurthy (CMD, ADGM), Rishi Kapoor (CEO, Investcorp), John Podgore (Partner, ADG Legal), and Mohamed Al Marzouqi (CEO, HSBC UAE), moderated by John Defterios (NYU Abu Dhabi).Project Showcases:Presentations on water innovation and sustainability by leaders from MBZWI, Desert Control, AirJoule Technologies, and H2O Vortex.Inspirational Talk:Sonia Weymuller (VentureSouq) on the role of innovation in achieving the global transition.

Closing Remarks:

Mohamed Abdelbary, GCEO, ADIB & Chair of the GCFC Board, will close the event by highlighting key takeaways and next steps.

Driving Global Climate Finance Forward:

Mercedes Vela Monserrate, CEO of GCFC, will deliver a keynote on the Centre's transformative role:“We are not just building a hub; we are shaping the future of climate finance, creating pathways for scalable solutions that can thrive across the Global South.”

Launched at COP28, the GCFC is designed to act as a bridge between the public and private sectors, focusing on making climate finance accessible, affordable, and available. By fostering innovation, partnerships, and collaboration, the GCFC is accelerating the global transition to a low-carbon economy and establishing the UAE as a leader in climate finance.

About the Global Climate Finance Centre (GCFC)

The GCFC, headquartered at ADGM in Abu Dhabi, is a pioneering platform committed to mobilizing like-minded partners for climate action. With its focus on financial innovation, the Centre bridges the gap between global stakeholders to address climate challenges through sustainable investment solutions. By leveraging the UAE's strategic position, the GCFC drives global efforts to scale climate finance and deliver on international commitments.

Join the Conversation

The GCFC Annual Meeting represents a pivotal moment in defining the future of climate finance. We invite stakeholders, industry leaders, and policymakers to join this critical dialogue and help shape the next phase of global climate action.