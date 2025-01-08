'What Will US Do If India Refuses...': Congressman Warns Joe Biden Over Gautam Adani Bribery Probe

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A United States Congressman has warned the ongoing Joe Biden administration of risking America's critical alliance with India over its decision to investigate the activities of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani . Terming it“selective”, the US lawmaker said such actions could risk damaging critical alliances with key partners such as India. In a letter to US Attorney General Merrick B Garland, Congressman Lance Gooden asked:“What will the US do if India refuses to comply with an extradition request.”

Lance Gooden also raised the“selective prosecution of foreign entities” by the US Justice Department and how it could harm the alliances of the country.

“The Department of Justice's selective actions risk damaging critical alliances with key partners like India, one of America's strongest allies in the Asia-Pacific region,” Gooden said in his letter dated January 7.

“Instead of pursuing cases with tenuous jurisdiction and limited relevance to the US interests, the DOJ should focus on punishing bad actors at home, rather than chasing rumours abroad,” he said.

The Congressman also warned that such actions against foreign entities who invest billions of dollars into the US economy and create jobs for Americans could harm the country in the long run.



“When we forego real threats from violent crime, economic espionage, and CCP influence and go after those who contribute to our economic growth, it discourages valuable new investors who are hopeful of investing in our country,” he said.

“An unwelcome and politically charged atmosphere for investors will only stall efforts to revitalise America's industrial base and economic growth, directly undermine President Trump's commitment to revive the economy with increased investments."

“Given the timing of these decisions coincides with the end of the Biden administration, concerns arise that the only true goal here is disruption for President Trump,” Gooden said.

CHARGES AGAINST GAUTAM ADANI

Indian Billionaire Gautam Adani has been charged by US prosecutors for allegedly being part of an elaborate scheme to pay USD 265 million (about ₹2,200 crore) bribe to Indian officials in exchange for favourable terms for solar power contracts.

Adani Group, however, denied the charges saying the allegations by US prosecutors are "baseless" and the conglomerate is“compliant with all laws”.