DAR GLOBAL LAUNCHES OVER US$1.9 BILLION IN GLOBAL LUXURY REAL ESTATE PROJECTS IN 2024, SETS SIGHTS ON EXPANSION INTO US IN 2025

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) London, United Kingdom;January 2025: Recording a milestone year, Dar Global, the London-listed luxury developer, is pleased to announce that it unveiled ten landmark projects in 2024, spanning Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Spain, with a combined value exceeding US$1.9 billion. These unique developments not only strengthen Dar Global's position as a leader in redefining the global luxury real estate landscape but also presents projects that have high potential.

Dar Global's latest launches highlight its continued partnership with the Trump Organization, including the Trump Jeddah Tower (US$530 million), which is set to become one of Jeddah's tallest landmarks with luxury apartments and an exclusive members-only club. In Riyadh's area next to Expo 2030, Neptune by Mouawad (US$230 million) offers 200 premium villas. In the UAE, The Astera (US$238 million) features Aston Martin-designed interiors on Al Marjan Island, including the exclusive Sky Villa (US$11 million) part of its exclusive 1 of 1 portfolio. In Spain, Marea Interiors by Missoni (US$108 million) introduces a gated community in Finca Cortesin, blending luxury living with Missoni's iconic design.

Qatar's The Weekend 2 by Elie Saab (US$75 million), located on Qetifan Island North, blends luxury living with premier recreational amenities. In Oman, the portfolio includes The Great Escape 2 (US$70 million), a residential complex in Aida, Muscat, as well as the Marriott Residences (US$100 million), exclusive beachfront properties in Aida, and the Trump International Hotel & Trump Cliff Villas (US$495 million), a premium mixed-use development spanning 3.5 million square meters. Additionally, the Trump Golf Villas (US$40 million), perched 130 meters above the Muscat Riviera, offer spectacular views and luxury living.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said:“Last year's launches highlight our unwavering commitment to delivering world-class luxury properties in some of the most sought-after destinations. These projects reflect our ability to anticipate and meet the evolving demands of global investors, offering unmatched lifestyle and investment opportunities. As we look ahead, we are focused on further strengthening our global footprint.

Building on its momentum, Dar Global is gearing up for US expansion, with plans to invest in key international cities. The Company aims to partner with top-tier developers to create luxury residences, targeting both US and international buyers.

Since the Company's establishment in 2017 and further listing on the London Stock Exchange in 2023, Dar Global continues to redefine luxury real estate with a track record of delivering high-quality projects across nine markets, and a portfolio that seamlessly blends innovative design, strategic partnerships, and unparalleled luxury across key global destinations. With a globally affluent clientele from over 100 nationalities, Dar Global remains a trusted name for exceptional investment and lifestyle opportunities.

About Dar Global:

Dar Global PLC is a highly differentiated international real estate business. It focuses predominantly on developing real estate projects comprising second homes for internationally mobile customers in some of the most desirable locations across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Europe, including downtown Dubai, Muscat in Oman, and the Costa del Sol region in the South of Spain.

Dar Global was originally established to house and develop the international (non-Kingdom of Saudi Arabia based) assets of Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development PJSC (“DAARE”), a leading real estate developer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange since 2007, Dar Al Arkan has delivered over 15,000 residential units with total assets of c. US$7.5 billion.

In the near future, the Group intends to expand its focus to hospitality assets. The aim is to acquire or build hotels and sell them after a period of three to five years of operation once the hotels or resorts' revenue streams stabilize. Target markets include Spain, Dubai, Maldives, Athens, Marrakesh, and London.