Microsoft declares USD3B AI, cloud investment in India

(MENAFN) Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed on Tuesday the company’s plan to invest USD3 billion in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure in India over the next two years.



India, the world’s most populous nation, has emerged as a crucial hub for AI innovation, with global tech giants competing to attract new users and leverage the country’s growing pool of talent.



Recent visits by leading figures in AI, such as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Meta's chief AI scientist Yann LeCun, underscore India’s significance in the field.



As part of the investment, Microsoft will establish new data centers in India, Nadella confirmed.



"India is rapidly becoming a leader in AI innovation, unlocking new opportunities across the nation," Nadella said. "The infrastructure and skilling initiatives we’re announcing today reaffirm our commitment to making India an AI-first nation, ensuring broad benefits for individuals and organizations alike."



The rising adoption of AI has driven increased demand for Microsoft’s cloud services, which have become a cornerstone of the company’s operations under Nadella’s leadership.

