India Extends Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's Visa Amid Extradition Call

(MENAFN- Live Mint) India has extended the visa of ousted Bangladesh PM Hasina amid growing calls for extradition. A second arrest warrant was issued earlier this week over allegations of enforced disappearances, and Dhaka has also revoked the passport of the former PM.

Authorities however dismissed claims that the former leader had been granted 'asylum' in the country. Sources also reminded Hindustan Times that India did not have a specific law for dealing with refugees and matters such as asylum. India's decision on the extradition request will depend on various factors, including obligations, diplomatic relations, and humanitarian concerns.

Sheikh Hasina had fled to India in early August after a massive student-led protest toppled her regime of 16 years. She currently faces several court cases related to fatalities during her rule - including accusations of crimes against humanity.

| Bangladesh issues second arrest warrant for exiled former PM Sheikh Hasina

(With inputs from agencies)