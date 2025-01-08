Apple's Data Privacy Flaw? User's Viral Tweet About Unexpected Bra Ads From Zepto Sparks Hilarious Responses

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A tweet from a user named Aman has gone viral, potentially highlighting the unintended consequences of Apple's data privacy measures. While the tech giant is widely celebrated for its stringent privacy protocols, Aman's experience with an has sparked a humorous conversation about the trade-offs between privacy and personalised advertising.

In his tweet, Aman wrote,“Apple data privacy is top notch guys. After switching to iPhone, I'm getting bra ads from Zepto. Apple not even letting them know my gender 👍🏼”.



The tweet quickly gained attention for its irony, with many users sharing similar experiences and joining in on the discussion about the frustrations of targeted advertising.

Apple's privacy policy , which focuses on anonymising user data and limiting tracking, aims to protect users from invasive advertising. The company's data privacy has made it harder for advertisers to create highly personalised campaigns.

In Aman's case, it appears that Zepto, a popular grocery delivery service, did not have access to specific demographic details about him, likely due to Apple's privacy measures. Instead, the company may have relied on generalised data, resulting in an odd mismatch between the product being advertised and Aman's personal preferences.

| Zomato launches Bistro app: How does it compare with Zepto Cafe? All we know

The tweet led to a flurry of responses, with some users sharing similar frustrations and others offering their own theories. Anurag, another user, quipped,“You might have missed mentioning gender while registering for Apple ID. Now it thinks you are non-binary.”

Others took a more critical view of Apple's impact on advertisers, with one user commenting,“There's a reason all advertisers and ad networks and ad exchanges, hate Apple. Including X 😅.”