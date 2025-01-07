Investigation Team To Arrive In Astana With Decoded Black Box Data From AZAL Plane Crash
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Read more
In the aftermath of the tragic Azerbaijan airlines (AZAL) plane
crash near Aktau, Kazakhstan, the investigation commission members
are set to arrive in Astana with the decoded materials from the
aircraft's black boxes, Azernews reports, citing
the Kazakh Ministry of Transport.
The commission, tasked with investigating the crash, will
analyze the flight recorders' (black boxes) data upon their arrival
in Astana. The Ministry emphasized that the experts will begin
scrutinizing the decoded information immediately to understand the
sequence of events leading to the accident.
Earlier, the Brazilian Air Force's Center for Investigation and
Analysis of Aviation Accidents completed the decryption of the
black boxes from the AZAL Embraer 190 aircraft. The records have
now been forwarded to the Kazakh authorities for further
examination.
The Embraer 190, operating the Baku-Grozny route, crashed near
the city of Aktau on December 25, 2024. At the time of the
incident, the plane was carrying 67 individuals, including 62
passengers and 5 crew members. The crash resulted in significant
casualties and raised concerns about flight safety in the
region.
The investigation commission's arrival in Astana marks a
critical phase in understanding the factors that contributed to the
crash. The analysis of the black box data is expected to shed light
on the technical and operational aspects of the flight, providing
valuable insights for both Kazakh and international aviation
authorities.
As the investigation progresses, the findings will play a
crucial role in enhancing aviation safety protocols and preventing
similar tragedies in the future. The Kazakh Ministry of Transport
and the involved agencies are committed to a thorough and
transparent investigation to honor the memory of the victims and
improve air travel safety standards.
MENAFN07012025000195011045ID1109062539
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.