Olena Zelenska: Barrier-Free Events Guide Offers Checklists For Online, Offline Events

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) First Lady Olena Zelenska says the Barrier-free Events Guide, created as part of the "No Barriers" initiative, contains special checklists that can be used to check the accessibility of and offline events.

The First Lady announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Even a wet umbrella can spoil the impression of an event if it's not put away. It could also be a site that couldn't be accessed by a screen reader during an online conference. Ready-made accessibility check tools will help avoid such troubles. These are special checklists for online and offline events, incorporated into the Guide to Barrier-Free Events, created as part of the 'No Barriers' initiative,” wrote Olena Zelenska.

Among the important elements of a barrier-free online event, she singled out contrasting colors and clear font; audio transcription; subtitles for videos or sign language interpretation; alternative texts for images and graphics.

Every fourth Ukrainian faces accessibility challenges –

The basic requirements for holding barrier-free offline events include safety of guests and participants; accessibility of the location (ramps, doorways, restrooms, etc.); zoning (entrance, registration, waiting and rest areas); navigation (directional signs, tactile navigation and Braille, mnemonics, voice systems, staff); and infrastructure for children.

"These points will be useful both during planning and at the final stage: to make sure that you have not forgotten anything and have taken care of respect for all guests," the First Lady noted.

Full checklists can be found at the end of the Barrier-Free Events Guide, which is currently available in two formats: as a book and as a section of the "Barrier-Free Handbook".

As Ukrinform reported, in 2020, First Lady Olena Zelenska initiated a major discussion of a barrier-free society. More than 50,000 people joined the dialogue on inclusivity, diversity, and accessibility.

On December 3, 2020, the President of Ukraine issued a Decree on developing a National Strategy for Creating a Barrier-Free Environment in Ukraine.

On April 14, 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the National Strategy for Creating a Barrier-Free Environment in Ukraine by 2030 (Barrier-Free Strategy).