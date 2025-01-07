Prime Minister Receives Arab Ministers Of Education
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, received Their Excellencies and Highnesses the participants in the 14th ALECSO conference of Arab Ministers of Education on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.
The Prime Minister welcomed the delegation, expressing his wishes for their success in their meeting in Doha.
