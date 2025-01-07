Prime Minister Receives Arab Ministers Of Education

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, received Their Excellencies and Highnesses the participants in the 14th ALECSO of Arab Ministers of Education on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

The Prime Minister welcomed the delegation, expressing his wishes for their success in their meeting in Doha.