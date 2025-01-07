Forces linked to Syria's new administration gain control over large parts of country

(MENAFN) After the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime, forces linked to Syria's new administration, formed by factions involved in the liberation operations, gained control over large parts of the country, excluding the areas in northeastern Syria controlled by the Syrian Forces (SDF), which are supported by US forces. Following the fall of the former regime, the SDF attempted to expand its control in Aleppo and Deir Ezzor's countryside but withdrew after clashes with the Turkish-backed National factions. The situation escalated until the US intervened, facilitating a ceasefire in mid-December, with the SDF withdrawing from parts of Deir Ezzor.



The new administration, headed by Ahmed al-Shara, is focusing on restructuring Syria's Ministry of Defense and holding intensive talks with opposition factions, including those affiliated with the National Army. These consultations aim to lay the groundwork for a unified Syrian army and pave the way for negotiations with the Kurds and Druze. This would provide the new administration with a stronger position in talks. The administration is also working to negotiate with the SDF to resolve issues over strategic areas in northeastern Syria, which are vital for wheat production and have significant oil fields, such as Rmeilan, al-Omar, and al-Jufra. Sources close to the administration suggest that this negotiation route is preferred to avoid provoking the US, especially as the administration and its main component, Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, seek to lift sanctions and remove Tahrir al-Sham from the terrorist list.



At the end of December 2024, a meeting took place between the new administration and the SDF, discussing terms to integrate the SDF into the new Syrian structure. However, the SDF insisted on joining the new forces as a unified bloc, demanding a larger share of oil revenue for an independent, Kurdish-majority federal system. The Syrian administration, in turn, proposed administrative decentralization, offering the Kurds a share of oil revenues proportional to their land and population but insisted on their inclusion in the new Ministry of Defense as individuals. The talks ended without a formal agreement.

