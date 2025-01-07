S-Korea's anti-corruption agency requests that police take over efforts to detain ex-President Yoon Suk Yul

(MENAFN) South Korea's anti-corruption agency has requested that the take over efforts to detain former President Yoon Suk Yul after they failed to arrest him following a confrontation with the presidential security service last week. This request was confirmed by both the agency and the police on Monday, just hours before the expiration of a week-long arrest warrant for Yoon. A court in West Seoul issued an arrest warrant and a search warrant for Yoon's residence after he refused to cooperate with an investigation into his brief declaration of martial law on December 3. However, implementing these warrants remains difficult due to his residence being protected by the presidential security service.



Yoon justified his actions as necessary to combat opposition forces blocking his political agenda due to their majority in the legislature. Despite the martial law lasting only a few hours, it caused political, diplomatic, and financial turmoil in South Korea, highlighting deep divisions within the country. The anti-corruption agency is expected to seek an extension of the detention warrant, with the police reviewing the request internally. It remains uncertain if the agency will attempt another detainment before the midnight deadline.



Yoon's legal team has criticized the move, arguing that the delegation of arrest powers to the police was illegal, as there was no legal basis for such a decision. The team has filed complaints against the Anti-Corruption Agency Chief and several officers, accusing them of orchestrating an illegal detention attempt. Additionally, Yoon’s lawyers are preparing to take legal action against police and CIA officers involved in the failed detention. The anti-corruption agency is leading a joint investigation with police and military authorities and is considering rebellion charges against Yoon due to his martial law declaration and troop deployment to block the National Assembly. Although MPs managed to lift the martial law, the opposition-majority National Assembly voted to impeach Yoon on December 14. His fate now rests in the hands of the Constitutional Court, which is deliberating whether to uphold or reverse his impeachment.

