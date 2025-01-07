Crypto Asset Management Market Size Is Projected To Attain $9.36 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Crypto Asset Management Market

Increase in digitalization in organizations and large companies, surge in and adoption in cryptocurrency

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Asset Management report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, value chain, regional scenario, top investment pockets, and competitive landscape. Increase in digitalization in financial organizations and large companies, surge in investments for cryptocurrency, and simplification of the process for purchasing cryptocurrency fuel the growth of the global crypto asset management market. However, lack of skilled security professionals and high implementation cost restrain the market growth. Contrarily, untapped potential in emerging economies presents new opportunities in the new few years. The global crypto asset management market size was valued at $0.67 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $9.36 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 30.2% from 2021 to 2030.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 290 Pages) at:Crypto asset management is a type of tool, which assists retail investors to keep a track of each of their transactions while purchasing a crypto currency. In addition, as cryptocurrencies continue to attract new users, more companies are becoming aware of the need for straightforward tools designed to manage crypto portfolios for traders, which drives the growth of the market.By deployment model, the on-premise segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period. However, the cloud segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 33.1% from 2021 to 2030.Crypto asset management is adopted in various organizations to manage account of group of people and to provide the user with enhanced functions, which include high-quality token, complexity-free offerings, and customized investment programs for high-net-worth individuals. Furthermore, the key factor that drives the crypto asset management market trends includes increase in investment and adoption of cryptocurrency and growth in digitalization in financial organization and large companies.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report :Simplifying the process of purchasing cryptocurrency positively impacts the crypto asset management market growth . However, factors such limited awareness toward understanding cryptocurrency and lack of regulatory framework are expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rise in adoption of cryptocurrency across several industries such as BFSI, healthcare, and IT is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the crypto asset management market during the forecast period.By offering, the wallet management solution segment accounted for the largest market share, contributing to nearly three-foruths of the global crypto asset management market in 2020, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the custodian solutions segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 32.7% from 2021 to 2030.The key players profiled in this report includeLedger SAS, BitGo., PAXOS TRUST COMPANY, LLC, Xapo Holdings Limited, METACO, BAKKT, Coinbase, ICONOMI LIMITED, CRYPTO FINANCE AG, GEMINI TRUST COMPANY, LLC.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:By end user, the individual segment garnered the largest crypto asset management market share , and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years owing to growing craze of crypto currency among the individual of developing nations across Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. However, the enterprise segment is expected to witness highest growth, owing to growing adoption of crypto currency among the enterprises for managing large customer base and to provide enhance customer experience.By region, North America held the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market, and is expected to continue its dominance by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 33.5% during the forecast period. Other provinces studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.Inquiry Before Buying:Region wise, the crypto asset management market was dominated by North America, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. This is attributed to presence of large market players across the region and growing R&D activities across the North American countries. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in crypto asset management solution awareness among the individuals and growth in number of SMEs adopting crypto asset management.The faster and efficient service of cloud-based crypto assets management tools helped institutions to increase profitability during the lockdown, which drives the growth of the market in the pandemic situation. Therefore, large number of banks are rapidly adopting the crypto asset management technology. Furthermore, banks are looking to accelerate the rollout of new applications leveraging cloud technology for disrupting entire banking industries with innovative, cloud-powered models during the lockdown.Other Trending Reports:Brain Computer Interface Market -Account Reconciliation Software Market -OSS and BSS Market -Workforce Analytics Market -

