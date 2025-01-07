Staple The Label Unveils The MODA Collection: A Harmonious Blend Of Tradition And Modernity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Soraya Bustier & Midi Skirt a favourite combo from the Moda collection

Inspired by the serene blues and whites of the Greek Islands but reimagined with the ease and versatility of Australian fashion

A knit inspired by the earthy neutrals of ancient architecture styled for the modern Australian woman's wardrobe

Staple The Label today introduced the "MODA" Pre-Fall S1-25 collection, a captivating fusion of ancient tradition and contemporary design. Inspired by 'Xenia'..

- Sara Bolton Head Designer, Staple The LabelSYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Staple The Label is thrilled to introduce the "MODA" Pre-Fall S1-25 collection, a captivating fusion of ancient tradition and contemporary design. Inspired by the timeless concept of Xenia, the Greek tradition of hospitality, MODA channels an effortless blend of sophistication and warmth.Drawing from the serene whites and blues of the Greek Islands and the earthy neutrals of ancient architecture, this collection embodies freedom, harmony, and cultural richness.Rustic terracotta tones and sensual curves echo the artistry of pottery and earthenware, infusing the collection with both aesthetic elegance and practical charm. Designed with trans-seasonal versatility in mind, MODA offers a range of neutral hues punctuated by navy and blue accents, ideal for mix-and-match styling.Draped necklines and fluid silhouettes reinterpret nostalgic minimalism, catering to the modern, on-the-go lifestyle.MODA invites you to experience a collection that exudes ease, elegance, and timeless longevity.Available now.For media inquiries, please contact:Casey Pascoe-WebbeHead Of Marketing, House Of Quirky...

Cas PASCOE-WEBBE

House Of Quirky (MINKPINK, Staple The Label)

+61417479123 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

Staple The Label, Moda collection S1-25

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.