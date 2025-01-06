ASUS ROG Unveils Latest Innovations Forged To Unlock Limitless Gaming Potential At CES 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROG redefines gaming with its powerful lineup of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series gaming laptops, desktops, and external GPUs

KEY POINTS



Performance Meets Versatility: Zephyrus series, Flow Z13, XG Mobile feature latest Intel or AMD processors, with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs

Full Power, Bright Design : The new Strix Scar and Strix G laptop series combine NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs, Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 processor 275HX processor, and 360° RGB for unbeatable performance and style Dynamic Desktop Solutions : ROG G700 series delivers powerful tower gaming performance









LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today unveiled a groundbreaking lineup of gaming technology at its Unlock the ROG Lab: For Those Who Dare virtual event for CES 2025. Embracing the spirit of ROG Lab, where innovation breaks new ground, this year's collection redefines what's possible in gaming.

Leading the charge was the 2025 ROG Strix SCAR 16 / 18 gaming laptops that redefine performance standards with the next-gen Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 processor 275HX and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU. Complementing this lineup are the ROG Strix G16 / G18 models that seamlessly combine powerful specifications with a new sleek design, these laptops are ideal for AAA gaming, content creation, and more.

Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell, NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 50 Series GPUs bring game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators. Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTX 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Multiply performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4, generate images at unprecedented speed, and unleash creativity with NVIDIA Studio. Plus, access NVIDIA NIM microservices – state-of-the-art AI models that let enthusiasts and developers build AI assistants, agents, and workflows with peak performance on NIM-ready systems.

The 2025 Zephyrus G14 / G16 ultrathin gaming laptops push the limits of portability, delivering exceptional gaming and creative capabilities without compromise. ROG also introduced the 2025 Flow Z13 , a versatile 2-in-1 gaming tablet powered by the latest AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with RadeonTM 8060S Graphics, showcasing a stunning Nebula display. The ROG XG Mobile , a high-performance external GPU, adds extra graphics power for compatible laptops, allowing gamers and creators to achieve desktop-level performance for even the most demanding applications.

In the realm of desktop gaming, ROG presented the G700 series of high-performance towers featuring advanced cooling solutions and driven by Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 285K or AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPU.

Attendees at CES 2025 in Las Vegas can get a hands-on experience of these innovations and many more of the latest ROG products at The Venetian Expo, Meeting Room #3102, from January 6 to January 9, 2025.

ROG Strix SCAR 16/18: Unleashing Exceptional Power and Precision

At the heart of the 2025 ROG Strix SCAR 16 / 18 is the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 275HX, featuring up to 24 cores and 32 threads capable of reaching impressive TDP levels of 65W for powerhouse gaming performance. Paired with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU delivering up to 175W TGP, and equipped with a MUX Switch and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, these laptops are engineered to handle the most demanding AAA titles, high-performance applications, and intensive multitasking with ease.

Complementing this power is ROG's Intelligent Cooling technology, which incorporates a custom vapor chamber, sandwiched heatsink, and advanced Tri-Fan Technology. Enhanced further with Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal on both the CPU and GPU, this thermal system keeps temperatures low and reduces noise levels to 45dB, allowing gamers to fully unleash their hardware's potential in even the most extended sessions.

Visually, the ROG Nebula HDR Display on the SCAR 16/18 elevates gameplay with its 2.5K mini-LED panel, over 2,000 dimming zones, 16:10 aspect ratio, and ultra-responsive 240Hz refresh rate. With 100% DCI-P3 color coverage and a peak brightness of 1200 nits, every frame delivers an immersive experience, augmented by high Ambient Contrast Ratio (ACR) technology to reduce reflections and enhance contrast for the ultimate gaming experience.

With up to 64GB of DDR5-5600 RAM and a spacious 4TB PCIe Gen4 SSD in RAID 0, the Strix SCAR Series delivers exceptional speed, storage, and smooth multitasking. The tool-less access design makes it easy to upgrade both memory and storage, empowering users to stay at the cutting edge of technology. Additionally, the AniMe Vision array on the lid and full-surround Aura RGB light bar across the chassis allow gamers to customize their devices and create a distinctive, personal aesthetic.

ROG Strix G16/G18: Empowering Every Gamer

Designed to unite squads and elevate gaming experiences, the ROG Strix G16 / G18 deliver fast AAA gaming performance and seamless content creation, powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 275HX (G615/815) in Canada. Another global version will be available with an AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX (G614), AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D (G814) processor. The ROG Strix G16/G18 is paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080, 5070 Ti, or 5070 Laptop GPUs, these devices offer powerful performance and stunning graphics. With up to 32GB of DDR5 5600MHz RAM, they enable smooth multitasking and efficient handling of resource-intensive applications. The advanced Tri-Fan Technology, full-width heatsink, and full-surround vents provide exceptional thermal management, allowing users to maintain peak performance during intense gaming sessions.

The breathtaking ROG Nebula Display features a 2.5K 240Hz panel with a 3ms response time, offering smooth and responsive visuals, along with 100% DCI-P3 color coverage and Ambient Contrast Ratio (ACR) technology for enhanced gameplay. The built-in 1080p FHD camera and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos make streaming and recording easy, providing high-quality audio and video for sharing gameplay experiences.

Both models are equipped with dual PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD slots and designed for future-proofing, with Intel versions supporting PCIe Gen 5 on both slots and AMD versions on one, allowing for easy storage upgrades. With customizable hotkeys for quick access to essential functions, the ROG Strix G16/G18 empower gamers to rise to victory.

The AMD-powered Strix G614/814 boast unique ROG pixel patterns along with a sleek armor cap and hinge design, enhancing durability and visual appeal. Meanwhile, the Intel-equipped G615/815 models feature full-surround Aura RGB lighting, adding a dynamic flair. Available in eye-catching Volt Green and Eclipse Gray, the 2025 ROG Strix G series is designed to reflect every gamer's personality.

Zephyrus G14/G16: Ultra-Portable Gaming and Creating

The ROG Zephyrus G14/G16 are prime choices for gamers and creators seeking portability without sacrificing performance. Crafted from a CNC-milled aluminum chassis, these laptops balance lightweight design with structural durability. They are equipped with the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 285H or AMD Ryzen AI 7 350/Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processors, along with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, or 5070 Laptop GPUs, ensuring optimal gaming and multitasking on the go. The GPUs come with professional-grade hardware to tackle the most demanding AI, video, 3D and livestreaming workflows, as well as NVIDIA Studio optimizations in 130+ apps, enabling users run cutting-edge generative AI models with powerful performance.

The Zephyrus G14 boasts a stunning ROG Nebula OLED Display with a 3K 120Hz refresh rate and 0.2ms response time, while the G16 features a 2.5K ROG Nebula OLED Display with a 240Hz refresh rate and similar response time, both offering 100% DCI-P3 color coverage for vibrant visuals. Both models support NVIDIA G-SYNC for supersmooth, tear-free gameplay. For its launch in Canada, the Zephyrus G14 will be available with the latest AMD processors, while the Zephyrus G16 will be available with the latest Intel processors.

To maintain peak performance during intense gaming sessions, the Zephyrus series incorporates an advanced cooling system that includes 2nd Gen Arc Flow Fans, with the G16 benefiting from vapor chambers and the G14 utilizing robust heat pipes. With weights of just 1.5kg for the G14 and 1.85kg for the G16, alongside maximum thicknesses of 1.59cm and 1.49cm, these ultrathin laptops excel in portability. They also feature Slash Lighting and are available in stylish Platinum White and Eclipse Gray color options, making a bold visual statement.

Moreover, the Zephyrus G14 is a Copilot+ PC, reflecting ROG's commitment to integrating AI-powered features that enhance multitasking and gaming support. This includes tools like Microsoft Copilot for improved productivity and NVIDIA DLSS for enhanced gaming performance. With ample I/O support, including DisplayPort 2.1 and 100W power delivery via USB-C, the ROG Zephyrus G14/G16 are powerful and versatile, making them ideal companions for gamers and creators alike.

ROG Flow Z13: The Game-Changer in 2-in-1 Gaming

The 2025 ROG Flow Z13 is a versatile 2-in-1 gaming tablet that combines portability with superior performance. It is built on the brand-new, ultra-powerful AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with Radeon 8060S graphics, which integrates a desktop-class CPU, RDNA 3.5 GPU, and dedicated NPU into a single die. With 50 TOPS of total NPU compute power, the Flow Z13 is also a capable AI PC, delivering an enhanced Copilot+ experience thanks to its advanced NPU cores. This innovative chiplet-based design delivers outstanding performance and power efficiency, making it ideal for the compact 13-inch tablet form factor. With support for unified memory architecture, gamers can expect high-speed access for both CPU and GPU needs, enhancing performance and responsiveness.

The Z13 features a 2.5K ROG Nebula 180Hz touchscreen display with Pantone validation and 100% DCI-P3 color coverage, bringing vibrant and accurate visuals to life. Crafted from a durable CNC aluminum unibody chassis, it weighs just over a typical tablet and includes a 170° kickstand, providing versatile usage options. With a 70 Wh battery offering up to 10 hours of usage, the Flow Z13 is designed for both gaming and productivity on the go.

Cooling is supported by a revamped stainless steel vapor chamber and 2nd Gen Arc Flow FansTM, ensuring incredibly quiet operation even under full load. Additionally, the Flow Z13 features the new ROG Command Center for quick access to frequently used system functions, along with a large touchpad and keycaps, making it an exceptional device for both work and play.

2025 ROG XG Mobile: More Than Graphics, Less to Carry

The 2025 ROG XG Mobile transcends conventional gaming accessories, featuring a next-gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU and pioneering ThunderboltTM 5 connectivity. This external graphics card is designed for peak performance and exceptional portability, surpassing all previous generations with its compact size. Its innovative design features a striking new outlook, bringing a fresh vibe to any gaming setup while making it an ideal companion for gamers on the move.

Equipped with a redesigned vapor chamber, the 2025 ROG XG Mobile offers 150% more cooling surface area than standard heatpipe designs, effectively managing heat while keeping noise levels to a minimum. Additionally, the new active bridge rectifier MOSFETs make it the smallest and lightest external GPU ROG has ever produced, enhancing its portability without sacrificing performance.

Connectivity is at the forefront with an array of options, including HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.1, dual USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports, and an SD card reader – all accessible through a single Thunderbolt 5 connection. The XG Mobile also features customizable operating modes and full Aura Sync support, allowing users to personalize the RGB lighting that shines through its semi-transparent case. With the 2025 ROG XG Mobile, gamers can experience flagship performance without the bulk, redefining the possibilities of portable gaming solutions.

ROG G700 Series Desktops: Built for Performance and Flexibility

The 2025 ROG Strix G700 series desktops are built from the ground up for gaming, powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 285K and paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPUs for a top-tier gaming experience. Other configurations globally are powered with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D. The Intel-powered G700 features the PRIME B860M-A-AX6-II motherboard, while the AMD-equipped G700 carries the ASUS PRIME B650M-A AX6 II. Both support up to 64 GB of DDR5 RAM, with speeds rising to 6000MHz, and high-speed PCIe Gen 5 storage, ensuring exceptional performance and responsiveness. In Canada for launch, the ROG G700 will be available with the Intel line of processors.

Engineered for durability, the G700 series includes both air- and water-cooling configurations, utilizing a quad-fan system to optimize airflow. Tool-less access from the side and front panels allows for painless upgrades, while standard-sized components prolong the lifespan of the chassis and simplify maintenance.

The G700 series aesthetic includes a large, seamless glass front panel to minimize gaps and joints for a sleek, sophisticated look. ROG's signature“slash” design accents the front panel, while strategically placed RGB lighting adds a dimensional effect. Aura Sync support further enhances the visual impact, allowing for a cohesive gaming setup with other ROG peripherals. Dust filters on the top and bottom panels help maintain internal cleanliness, ensuring consistent peak performance.

With a focus on high-quality components designed by ROG, the G700 series delivers an exceptional gaming experience, providing gamers with both performance and flexibility in a beautifully designed chassis.

NOTES TO EDITORS

2025 ROG Gaming Laptops:

ROG Facebook:

ROG X (Twitter):

ASUS Pressroom:

ASUS Global Facebook:

ASUS Global Twitter:

About ROG

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world's best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals and accessories. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media Relations ASUS Canada ... Redoine Taoussi Public Relations Manager ...