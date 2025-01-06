Elmos Semiconductor SE: Expansion of collaboration with foundry partner Samsung Foundry

EQS-News: Elmos SE / Key word(s): Alliance

Elmos Semiconductor SE: Expansion of collaboration with foundry partner Foundry

06.01.2025 / 18:51 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Elmos: Expansion of collaboration with foundry partner Samsung Foundry Samsung Foundry providing access to next generation state-of-the-art technologies for future growth in the automotive segment Leverkusen, January 6, 2025: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG), a leading global supplier of automotive mixed-signal semiconductors, and its foundry partner Samsung Foundry, a global leading supplier of full range foundry solutions, continue to expand their collaboration. Elmos and Samsung started their partnership with the manufacturing of ICs for automotive applications in Samsung's state-of-the-art facilities in 2020. Since the beginning of this successful partnership, Samsung Foundry has been a renowned and important partner, strengthening Elmos' fabless manufacturing strategy by providing access to a wide range of advanced process technologies for automotive applications. As the number of digital, sensor and mixed-signal functions in new cars continues to increase, Elmos is able to introduce highly innovative semiconductor solutions to the market, making mobility more efficient, more comfortable, safer, and more sustainable. After the successful ramp of the first 10 products in Samsung's 130nm BCD technology to the global automotive market, the intensified collaboration with Samsung Foundry will accelerate process development and provide an even broader access to state-of-the-art, next-generation technologies for future growth. Contact

Elmos Semiconductor SE

Ralf Hoppe, CIR (Corporate Investor Relations, Communications & ESG)

Phone: +49 151 5383 7905

Email: ... About Elmos

Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For 40 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient. With our solutions we are already the worldwide #1 in applications with great future potential, such as ultrasonic distance measurement, ambient and rear light as well as intuitive HMI. Note

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the Elmos management. Even though we assume the underlying expectations of the forward-looking statements to be realistic, we cannot guarantee the expectations will prove right. The assumptions may carry risks and uncertainties, and as a result actual events may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause such differences are changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations of exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products, and changes in business strategy. Elmos neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update its statements with respect to future events.



06.01.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1 44227 Dortmund Germany Phone: +49 (0)231 7549-575 Fax: +49 (0)231 7549-111 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0005677108 WKN: 567710 Indices: SDAX, TecDax Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2062241



End of News EQS News Service