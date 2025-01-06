Advocates For Young Onset Parkinson's Disease Launch Innovative Fundraiser To Support The 7Th World Parkinson Congress

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Larry Gifford, PD Avengers & WPC Alumni AmbassadorNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Thirteen people, all but one, who live with Young Onset Parkinson's (YOPD) have launched a series of fundraisers to help others living with YOPD attend the 7th World Parkinson . The participants, representing five countries, will host their fundraiser for one calendar month, with each running back to back to cover all months in 2025. The group aims to raise at least $25,000 for travel grants to support more people with YOPD to attend the Congress.Parkinson's disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disorder after Alzheimer's, impacting an estimated one million Americans and 10 million people worldwide. Parkinson's which is typically associated with people 60 years and older, but 10% of people diagnosed with Parkinson's get the diagnosis before the age of 50. Trying to navigate a career, raise a family, and manage a Parkinson's diagnosis can be overwhelming. This is why a group of international YOPD advocates have joined the Give4YOPD Fundraiser to help others with YOPD attend the World Parkinson Congress to learn about research, meet others facing similar struggles, and combat feelings of loneliness and isolation that often accompany the disease."Backing the WPC for YOPD fundraiser isn't just important-it's a game-changer. By funding travel grants, we're tearing down barriers and ensuring that individuals with Young Onset Parkinson's disease can attend the World Parkinson Congress. This isn't your average conference; it's the only global stage where neuroscientists, clinicians, rehab specialists, and those living with Parkinson's collide to ignite change. This fundraiser doesn't just open doors; it shatters them, bringing together a diverse, worldwide crew ready to revolutionize the approach to ending Parkinson's-the fastest-growing neurodegenerative disease on the planet." - Larry Gifford, PD Avengers, WPC Alumni AmbassadorOne hundred percent of every dollar raised will go towards providing travel grants to people with YOPD. The goal is to raise over $25,000, which will help support up to 25 individuals from across the globe to attend the 7th World Parkinson Congress (WPC 2026), which will be held in Phoenix, Arizona from May 24-27, 2026. More than 4,000 neurologists, basic scientists, neuroscientists, clinicians, rehabilitation experts, people with Parkinson's, care partners, and family members will participate in this unique congress. The program includes four days of high-level talks on the latest scientific discoveries, medical practices, personal stories from people with the disease, and caregiver programs related to Parkinson's disease. The Congress' distinct format enables discussions on the leading scientific studies and allows for dialogue between participants about real issues facing people living with Parkinson's, helping to shape future Parkinson's research, treatment and care.“The WPC 2026 is the premiere meeting for international discourse on research, treatment and management of Parkinson's,” states Elizabeth Pollard, Executive Director of the World Parkinson Coalition.“By providing a totally immersive Parkinson's forum for researchers, health care providers and people with Parkinson's, WPC 2026 enables a range and depth of conversations unlike any other Parkinson's meeting. This fundraiser is an incredible initiative that was designed and led by people living with PD. It shows how valuable and impactful the WPC experience is for delegates, so impactful that they want others with YOPD to experience the WPC themselves. It's the ultimate 'pay it forward' campaign and I am honored to be part of this innovative fundraiser and generous community.”About the World Parkinson Coalition® and WPC 2026The World Parkinson Coalition Inc provides the only inclusive international forum for learning about the latest scientific discoveries, medical practices, caregiver initiatives and advocacy work related to Parkinson's disease. The 7th World Parkinson Congress (WPC 2026) will take place from May 24-27, 2026, in Phoenix, AZ, USA and is expected to attract more than 4,000 people.About Parkinson's DiseaseAffecting more than one million Americans and nearly 11.8 million people worldwide, Parkinson's disease is the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer's. There is no cure for Parkinson's and 90,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the United States alone.###

