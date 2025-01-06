CES 2025: Five Ways To Try Proto's AI Hologram Platform

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) See everything Proto does including hologram communications, spatial compute, and AI Personas with partners AARP, PwC, Schaeffler and Canonical; Proto also launches the newest version of its desktop device, the M2

Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The original hologram and spatial compute device – winner of 4 CES Innovation Awards – will be all over CES this year, demonstrating the tech in use globally by Fortune 500 companies and across enterprise, finance, healthcare, education, retail, sports, hospitality and entertainment. Come see the that AWS, HPE, MrBeast, The Kardashians, CBS's Big Brother, Elton John and the NFL, NBA, WWE and UFC all implemented in the last year.

AARP AgeTech Pavilion at Venetian 53423 & 54123

As part of AARP's massive AgeTech Collective initiative, 8 Proto units will present AI Personas who can converse about how the different startups in the Age Tech Collective can improve daily lives: One is looking to be more active, one is experiencing cognitive decline, and more. Proto was recently featured at AARP + Wired magazine's Big Interview event.

PwC Experience Lounge at Venetian 4809 & 4810

Longtime Proto partner PwC will demonstrate its use of Proto's AI tools by allowing CES attendees to talk anytime with the AI Hologram of Scott Likens, PWC's AI Engineering Leader in any language.

Schaeffler at LVCC West 4140

With Proto's German partner, pave GMBH, we'll be part of the Schaeffler Motion Hub , which showcases how“The Motion Company” is defining the future of motion,

Canonical at LVCC North 10277

Canonical, publisher of Ubuntu , the OS for most public cloud workloads as well as smart gateways, self-driving cars and advanced robots, will be utilizing Proto to showcase a wide range of solutions.

Proto M2 Launch on|Wednesday January 8th at Ernie Moody's Hanger at McCarran Airport

Be among the first to see the newest desktop spatial computing device from Proto at iconic entrepreneur Ernie Moody's amazing jet and supercar-filled hangar. The M2 Foundation Series represents everything we've learned about building exceptional spatial compute devices: adding next level connectivity, enhanced audio, premium materials and greater processing power. Get access to the limited first run of the M2. RSVP for invitation and directions to this Wednesday only event.

